Oncology Market Size to Surpass USD 903.81 Billion by 2034

A new research report, the global oncology market size was USD 321.19 billion in 2024, and calculated at USD 356.20 billion in 2025 is expected to reach around USD 903.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% for the forecasted period. the development of the global healthcare infrastructure and cancer continuing to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide drives growth in the global oncology market.

Oncology Market Key Takeaways

• The U.S oncology market size was valued at USD 145.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 416.93 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

• The North America Oncology market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 47% in 2024.

• The Europe oncology market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period.

• By cancer diagnostics & treatment, the cancer treatment segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 57% in 2024.

• By indication, the lung cancer segment registered the maximum market share of 37% in 2024.

• By End-use ,the hospital segment is growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2034.

Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Demand for Oncology Treatments

The global oncology market is undergoing rapid growth, mainly due to the increasing number of cancer cases around the world. The World Health Organization estimates there will be over 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a massive 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. This rising occurrence of cancer has been attributed to lifestyle changes in an increasingly geriatric population in both developed countries and emerging economies. Environmental factors such as pollution and the high penetration of microplastics, a potential carcinogen, are also contributing to the growing number of cancer cases. As the global burden of cancer continues to go up, government and private organizations are increasing funding in both healthcare infrastructure and investment into research and development of therapeutics and potential cures for various kinds of cancers. Many federal early detection programs have been launched with large players in the pharmaceutical sector looking to increase the number of clinical trials and drug discovery studies undertaken. These innovations are propelling market expansion, with the sector expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as new technologies and therapies continue to emerge.

Innovations in cancer treatments include advancements in immunotherapy and precision medicine (which include targeted therapies), and the various applications of artificial intelligence. Some examples of novel oncological treatments include kinase and checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and CAR-T cell therapy. These therapeutics mobilize the body’s immune system in new ways to fight cancer. As early diagnostic techniques improve, certain kinds of cancers, such as breast cancer, melanoma, and thyroid cancer, can be cured more frequently. Techniques such as liquid biopsy, biomarker-based testing and breakthroughs such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are enhancing the ability to diagnose cancer at an early stage. As investment continues to grow in the oncology sector, new treatments are expected to improve the remission and survival rates of patients battling this disease and provide a boost to growth in the global oncology market.

U.S Oncology Market Trends

• Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: A shift towards precision medicine is proving to be a breakthrough in oncology treatment, allowing healthcare providers to tailor their treatments according to an individual patient’s unique genetic information, leading to more effective treatment strategies and a lesser number of side effects.

• Expansion of Immunotherapy: The development and growing adoption of immunotherapies such as tumor-infecting viruses, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, monoclonal antibodies, and the development of cancer vaccines such as the HPV vaccines are leading to higher remission and survival rates in cancer patients.

• Advancements in Early Detection Technologies: The development of breakthroughs such as liquid biopsy and AI-based predictive diagnostic imaging and the development of hereditary cancer detection tools are enabling early cancer detection and time-appropriate intervention.

• Increasing Adoption of Tele-oncology and Generic Drugs: Telemedicine solutions are improving access to cancer care, especially in previously underserved regions, allowing for virtual consultations, treatment monitoring, and improved patient support. The rising availability of generic oncology drugs is also making treatment more affordable, especially in emerging economies.

Oncology Market Report Scope

