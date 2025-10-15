Omnix Medical Secures $25 Million in Series C Funding Co-Led by Harel Insurance & Finance and the EIC Fund

-- Existing and new investors joining forces to support the accelerated development of Omnix´s novel, first-in-class antimicrobials pipeline

-- Funding underlines urgent global need for novel, resistance-proof antimicrobials

JERUSALEM, Israel, October 15, 2025 -- Omnix Medical, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation anti-infectives for the treatment of life-threatening infections, announced today that it raised $25 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Harel Insurance & Finance and the EIC Fund. Existing shareholders Entree Capital, Tal Ventures, Xenia Ventures, and Oriella Limited demonstrated strong confidence in Omnix’s approach by taking part in the round alongside new external investors, including Prevail Partners and OurCrowd.

This financing will enable Omnix to complete Phase II proof-of-concept studies for its lead compound, OMN6. The studies will focus on treating life-threatening infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria, particularly Acinetobacter baumannii, including strains resistant to last-line treatments such as carbapenems and colistin. The funding will also support regulatory activities, manufacturing scale-up, and the advancement of Omnix’s broader pipeline of engineered antimicrobial peptides. With this latest round of funding, Omnix has raised a total of $43 million since its inception in 2015.

Tomer Goldberg, Vice President, Managing Director Harel Technology Investments at Harel Insurance & Finance, said: “The rise of antibiotic-resistant infections is not just a medical crisis - it’s a societal one. At Harel, we are dedicated to supporting innovation and biotech, and we believe that companies like Omnix are essential to ensuring the development of effective treatments that protect lives and promote long-term wellbeing.”

“With the co-leadership of Harel Insurance & Finance and the EIC Fund, and the strong continued support of our existing shareholders, we now have the resources to complete Phase II proof-of-concept studies of OMN6, strengthen our regulatory and manufacturing capabilities, and advance our entire pipeline,” said Dr. Moshik Cohen-Kutner, Chief Executive Officer of Omnix Medical. “We are proud to have both the backing of new investors and the renewed trust of our long-standing shareholders. Together, they reflect the confidence in Omnix’s mission to deliver truly novel anti-infective solutions.”

OMN6 is a first-in-class antimicrobial peptide (AMP) with a novel mechanism of action (MoA) based on destroying bacterial cell membranes. It is therefore not only fast acting and bactericidal, but also effective regardless of bacterial genotype or resistance phenotype. OMN6 has so far shown excellent preclinical and clinical results regarding its efficacy, potency, and safety, but also high stability while maintaining bioactivity. The U.S. FDA has granted the compound Fast-Track and QIDP (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) designation.

“OMN6’s unique selectivity for bacterial membranes, its rapid pore-forming action, and its engineered stability are fundamentally different approaches to fighting resistant pathogens,” said Dr. Niv Bachnoff, Chief Scientific Officer. “These qualities not only enable fast and effective treatment but also significantly minimize the likelihood of resistance development. With this funding, we are positioned to demonstrate OMN6’s potential to transform the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections.”

About Omnix Medical

Omnix Medical was founded in 2015 at the VLX Ventures incubator to tackle the global crisis of drug-resistant bacterial infections. Since then, the Company has been supported by the Israeli Innovation Authority, awarded a competitive EIC Accelerator / Horizon 2020 grant from the European Union, and received research funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance its lead program OMN6.



Omnix’s technology is based on engineered antimicrobial peptides designed for high selectivity toward bacterial membranes. OMN6 binds specifically to the unique lipid composition of bacterial membranes and rapidly forms pores that destabilize and destroy them, leading to swift bacterial death. Its fast mechanism of action, engineered stability, and ability to avoid enzymatic degradation enable shorter treatment durations and minimize the risk of resistance development.

About Harel Insurance & Finance

Harel Insurance & Finance Group is one of Israel’s largest financial institutions, with leading positions in insurance, healthcare, and investment management.

About the EIC Fund

The European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund is a venture initiative of the European Commission under the Horizon Europe program. It invests in high-impact, deep-tech companies across Europe, providing long-term capital and strategic support to help scale transformative healthcare, energy, and digital innovations.

