OM1 Adds 1 Million Patients to Its Mental Health Network, Significantly Expanding Specialty Coverage and Driving New Possibilities for Real-World Research and Personalized Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OM1, the leader in real-world data and AI-driven insights for mental health, today announced a significant expansion of its specialty mental health network, adding over one million patients, making it the largest, most clinically rich network of its kind. This milestone deepens OM1’s ability to power high-quality, representative, and timely real-world evidence (RWE) to support better decision-making in life sciences and healthcare.

“Access to large, longitudinal, and representative mental health cohorts is critical for uncovering real-world patterns and insights that smaller cohorts often miss,” said Dr. Carl Marci, Chief Clinical Officer and Managing Director of Mental Health and Neuroscience at OM1. “With over six million patients followed by psychiatrists along with other mental health providers, including clinical notes, OM1 can leverage its advanced AI to enrich condition-specific datasets and surface deeper insights into disease progression and treatment response, helping to realize the full potential of real-world data in mental health.”

The expanded network significantly enhances OM1’s PremiOM™ datasets for major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia (SCZ), and bipolar I disorder (BP1). These research-ready datasets are distinguished by their multisource linked data that includes medical and pharmacy claims, curated outcomes, and structured and unstructured clinical content, allowing for detailed analysis and faster time to insights.

Highlights of the expanded coverage include:

Significant increase in the number of patients with deep clinical data and longitudinal follow-up, enabling more robust real-world studies and more detailed subgroup analysis;

Validated AI models applied to unstructured clinical notes to extract and amplify important mental health endpoints, such as the PHQ-9, CGI-I, as well as key symptoms including anhedonia, trouble concentrating, insomnia, fatigue, and suicidality; and

Greater ability to understand and predict treatment-resistant depression.

With less than a third of psychiatry and mental health practices using measurement-based care, critical data often remains buried in clinical notes. OM1’s AI technology unlocks these insights, leveraging millions of data points within its Real-World Data Cloud (RWDC) of over 350 million patients to better inform patient care and therapeutic innovation.

As the need for accurate, representative mental health data grows, OM1 continues to lead the way in enabling faster, deeper, and more actionable research in mental health.

About OM1

OM1 is pioneering cutting-edge healthcare innovation through its insights-driven technology and data. It specializes in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and real-world evidence (RWE) research powered by next-generation AI platforms, deep longitudinal data, and globally recognized thought leadership. OM1 is led by a diverse group of scientists, engineers, researchers, and clinicians with over 30 years of experience in RWE.

