Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Reach $20.31 Billion by 2034 | 13.78% CAGR Growth Forecast

According to Towards Healthcare, global oligonucleotide synthesis market size to valued at approximately USD 5.59 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 20.31 billion by 2034, demonstrating a CAGR of 13.78% from 2024 to 2034. This robust growth is driven by the expanding application of oligonucleotides across various life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic sectors.

Key Takeaways of oligonucleotide synthesis Market

· By region, North America dominated the oligonucleotide synthesis market share by 41.02% in 2023.

· By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

· By product & service, the services segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

· By application, the PCR primers segment dominated the market in 2023.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Building Blocks for Life Sciences

The oligonucleotide synthesis market revolves around the growing demand for these synthesis sequences. As advancements in genomics and biotechnology continue, the need for oligonucleotides in research, drug development and diagnostics is rising. Companies in this market provide services and technologies to produce high-quality oligonucleotides for different applications, including cancer therapies, infections disease treatments, and genetic research.

In simple terms, this market is driven by the increasing use of DNA and RNA-based therapies and research, which makes the need for synthetic oligonucleotides essential across various scientific and medical fields.



Company Name Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) Headquarters Coralville, Iowa, United States, North America Development In January 2024, a major player in the synthetic DNA world, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), announced the opening of a new production site in Europe. This expansion was a direct response to the increasing need for synthetic DNA pieces, highlighting the growing popularity and competitiveness of the oligonucleotide synthesis market. Company Name Wyss Institute for Biotechnology Inspired Engineering Headquarters Boston, Massachusetts, United States Development In July 2024, a groundbreaking discovery was made by researchers at Harvard University. They figured out a new way to create single strands of RNA without needing a blueprint. This is a big deal because the usual methods for making RNA are complex and can produce harmful byproducts. The new technique uses enzymes and water to create high-quality RNA. A company called EnPlusOne Biosciences is now working to turn this discovery into a practical product.

Key Market Players in Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Biolegio

· Agilent Technologies

· Biosynthesis

· Dharmacon Inc.

· Kaneka Eurogentec S.A

· Merck KGaA

· LGC Biosearch Technologies

· Codexis Inc.

· Danaher Corporation

· Twist Bioscience

· Asahi Kasei Bioprocess (AKB)

North America Leading the Charge of Oligo Synthesis

By region, North America held 41.02% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, Underscoring the region’s dominance. Well established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries alongside conductive regulatory environment are the driving factors of oligonucleotides synthesis market in North America. The U.S. in particular boosts a strong focus on gene therapy and precision medicine, it is mostly due to initiatives by leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical giants. The presence of companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Codexis Inc. drives innovation, with a breakthrough in May 2024 when Codexis successfully produced a oligonucleotide using an enzymatic process, signaling a shift towards more sustainable production methods.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at Fastest Growth Rate

In the forecast period the region Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Countries like China, Japan and India are emerging as key players in the oligonucleotide synthesis market, rostered by rapid advancements in genomics and personalized medicine.

Due dates large population India is also making significant strides in genome sequencing and Research, which is further fueling the demand for oligonucleotides. In 2024, Genomics India Conference, which is one major development in the country, is it set to highlight groundbreaking research in genetics. The conference will focus on areas like cancer genomics, diagnostics and vaccine development. Indian biobank such as those at the council of Scientific and Industrial Research Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR- IGIB) and the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), have received thousands of samples for genome sequencing, which will further illustrate the nation’s growing role in this market.

Biobanking Efforts in India



Institute Name No. of Samples Received for Biobanking CSIR-IGIB 3,131 CBR 3,003 NIBMG 1,260 AIIMS-J 1,505

Driver

Synthetic Chemistry Fuels Oligo Synthesis Growth

Numerous biological and fluency applications oligonucleotides, which are short DNA or RNA sequences, play vital role. Oligonucleotides are widely used in research for studying gene functions, developing therapeutics and even for diagnosing diseases. Traditionally, natural oligonucleotides have been used for DNA sequence selection, such as hybridization probes, affinity purification, site directed mutagenesis and gene construction. These small sequences also have a significant role in inhibiting gene expression during in vitro studies, which is considered as essential for diagnostic applications.

As the use of oligonucleotides grows in research and medicine, it is also driving the growth for advanced synthetic chemistry methods to produce these molecules more efficiently and with more precision. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are now investing largely in developing innovative technologies for nucleotide synthesis.

· For example, in March 2023 Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) made a significant breakthrough in this field. IDT announced a new method to produce high quality, longer oligonucleotides with better accuracy. This development is expected to help more precise vaccine development and will also cater to increase the demand for longer DNA and RNA sequences in gene therapy.

Restraint

Cost and complexity Hamper Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Over the last decade, the oligonucleotide synthesis market has been growing significantly, and has a significant role in therapeutic drug development. These short strands of nucleotides are being increasingly used in treating a variety of diseases, ranging from generating disorders to cancer. But the journey from lab to market is not so smooth as it seems. The cost associated with oligonucleotide synthesis and the complexity involved in their production have been substantial hurdles.

One of the main challenges for the market is the cost. Oligonucleotide synthesis involves precise and often labor-intensive processes that require specialized equipment and materials. Also specially trained workers that can get the job done. These costs can be prohibitively high, particularly when scaling up from research to commercial production. For example, the synthesis of single therapeutic grade nucleotide can cause several thousand dollars, depending on the length and modifications required. This expense often makes it difficult for smaller biotech firms to enter the market or for larger companies to justify the investment without guaranteed success.

Opportunity

Scaled up Manufacturing by Key Players

Solid phase synthesis has always been the backbone of oligonucleotide production, especially for creating small batches of medication used in early-stage clinical trials or in research. Researchers have proven effective for many years, but as the potential of oligonucleotide-based therapies expands, the limitations of this process are becoming more apparent. With several oligonucleotide drugs now advancing to later stage of clinical trials, demand is expected to skyrocket. Some of these therapies are projected to require metric tons of material for production, a skill that traditional methods simply cannot handle efficiently.

The shift towards large scale manufacturing presents a significant opportunity for the oligonucleotide synthesis market. Manufacturers and chemists are increasingly focused on developing scalable methods that can meet the growing demand while keeping costs manageable. The challenge is not just about producing larger quantities but also ensuring that the processes used are cost effective, sustainable, environmentally friendly and capable of maintaining the high-quality standards which are necessary for therapeutic usage.

· In June 2023, the researchers at the University of Manchester developed a new approach aimed at scaling up the manufacturing of life saving oligonucleotide therapeutics. This technique focuses on enhancing efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of production making it more feasible to meet the rising global demand for these therapies.

By Products and Service Segment, Services Take Lead

The services sector held the largest market share in the product and services segment of oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023. The growing demand for custom oligo synthesis service is the driving factor of this growth. Companies that are offering these services provide tailored solutions for various molecular biology applications. The need for quick, affordable and high-quality oligonucleotides is increasing day by day due to the advancements in genomic research, which is further boosting and driving this segment.

In Application Segment, PCR Primers Dominated the Market

PCR primers application dominated in in the application segment of oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023. PCR primers are critical for amplifying specific DNA sequences, which is a must in molecular biology for research, genetic testing and diagnosis. The versatility of PCR primers in detecting diseases and conducting genetic research has made them a crucial component in laboratories worldwide, which is driving the demand within this segment.

