Okogen Announces Regulatory Submission to CDSCO for EMERALD STUDY and Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer

Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Okogen Inc., a company specializing in innovative eyecare solutions, today announced the submission of a regulatory application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for its Phase IIb clinical trial, The Emerald Study. In conjunction with this regulatory milestone, Okogen is also pleased to announce the appointment of David A Hollander, MD, MBA as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Hollander will serve a crucial role in Okogen’s clinical development and regulatory initiatives, further strengthening the company’s commitment to advancing innovative solutions for AIC.

David A. Hollander, MD, MBA, has been appointed as Okogen’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), bringing extensive experience in drug development and regulatory affairs to lead the company’s clinical and regulatory initiatives.

Okogen Inc. has submitted a regulatory application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India for its Phase IIb clinical trial, The Emerald Study, which aims to evaluate the effectiveness of a triple-combination eyedrop for bacterial and viral conjunctivitis.

The Emerald Study, set to begin during the 2025 Monsoon Season in India, will provide valuable data for Okogen’s AI platform and aims to address the growing challenge of acute infectious conjunctivitis with innovative treatment solutions.

About Acute Infectious Conjunctivitis

Pink eye (acute infectious conjunctivitis) is when the conjunctiva is irritated by a viral or bacterial infection. The current conjunctivitis market is USD $4.2 billion annually and is estimated to grow beyond USD $6.0 billion by 2031. Bacterial and viral conjunctivitis are easily spread from person to person if left untreated or properly diagnosed. There are currently no approved treatments for adenoviral conjunctivitis, comprising +90% of all viral ocular infections.

About Okogen, Inc.

Okogen, Inc. is a cutting-edge eyecare product development company focused on delivering patient-centric solutions, with a current focus on acute infectious conjunctivitis. The company’s lead product, OKG-0303, is a triple-active combination eyedrop designed to treat both forms of acute infectious conjunctivitis, bacterial and viral, safely and effectively. In addition to advancing its Phase 2b clinical program, Okogen is developing an AI-powered evaluation tool aimed at improving patient care. The company is committed to innovation and expects a Phase 2b data readout by Q4 2025.

