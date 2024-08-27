Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market to Surge $16.65 Bn by 2034 | 9.56% CAGR Forecast

According to the research by Towards Healthcare, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size reached USD 6.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 16.65 billion by 2034, expanding at CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is witnessing substantial growth driven by advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Key Insights of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

North America dominated the market by 39.70% share in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Europe to hold the second largest revenue of USD 1.86 billion in 2023.

By product, the kits & reagents segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By type, the DNA isolation and purification segment dominated the market in 2023.

By application, the diagnostic segment held the largest nucleic acid isolation and purification market share in 2023.

By method, the magnetic beads segment dominated the market in 2023.

By end-use, the hospitals & diagnostics centers held the dominant share of the market in 2023.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Core to Diagnostics

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market revolves around the tools, technologies, and kits used to perform these processes. As the demand for genetic testing, personalized medicine, and biotechnology research grows, so does the need for efficient and reliable nucleic acid isolation and purification products. This market includes a wide range of products, from manual kits to automated systems, catering to laboratories, research institutions, and clinical settings. With advancements in technology, the market is seeing continuous innovation, offering more precise, faster, and user-friendly solutions.

Recent Developments in Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market



Company Name New England Biolabs (NEB) Headquarters Ipswich, Massachusetts, United States, North America Development In April 2024, New England Biolabs launched a new tool called the Monarch Mag Viral DNA/RNA Extraction Kit. This kit is designed to find tiny amounts of viral genetic material, which is important for detecting viruses early. It uses magnetic beads to efficiently separate and purify viral RNA and DNA from different sample types, including saliva and swabs. This kit can also be used for large-scale testing, making it a versatile tool for researchers and labs.

Company Name CleanNA Headquarters Waddinxveen, Netherlands, Europe Development In March 2024, the Dutch business CleanNA released the second product with the CE-IVD marking. CleanNA manufactures kits and solutions for magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction. Viral DNA and RNA are extracted from nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab samples in an inactivating viral transport medium using the company’s Clean Quick Viral DNA/RNA (CE-IVD) technology. Magnetic beads support Clean Quick Viral DNA/RNA. Therefore, it may be automated using CleanNA’s CleanXtract 96 or regular liquid handlers. One can immediately use the extracted DNA and RNA in downstream (q)PCR-based applications.





Company Name Alpha Laboratories Headquarters Eastleigh, United Kingdom, Europe Development In January 2024, the advent of SmartLidTM, a ground-breaking magnetic key and lid system that simplifies the nucleic acid extraction process, was announced by Alpha Laboratories through an exclusive new relationship with ProtonDx. The innovative approach offers a more intelligent method for handling nucleic acids in applications of molecular biology. It is made for quick and effective viral DNA/RNA extraction and streamlines the three critical sample extraction phases (lysis, wash, and elution). With its cutting-edge capabilities, SmartLid breaks new ground in the industry and provides scientists and researchers with a more intelligent, practical, and environmentally friendly nucleic acid extraction solution.

Driver

Disease Surge Fuels Nucleic Acid Extraction Demand

In recent years the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders is significantly boosting the demand for advanced nucleic acid testing and analysis technologies. The in the condition of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, genetic disorders or cardiovascular diseases such as cystic fibrosis add a muscular dystrophy, obtaining precise genetic information is critical for accurate diagnosis, effective treatment planning, and ongoing monitoring. These things can only be achieved through the effective isolation and purification of nucleic acids, which ensures that the genetic material is of high quality and suitable for downstream analysis.

For instance, the surge in cancer cases globally has increased the need for personalized medicine, which relies heavily on the analysis of genetic information to tailor treatments to individual patients. According to the World Health Organization, the global burden of cancer is expected to rise to 29.5 million new cases by 2040. This growing demand for personalized approaches to cancer treatment is driving adoption of nucleic acid isolation and purification technologies.

In January 2023, when Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an upgrading version of its KingFisher Apex Purification system, which simplifies and accelerates nucleic acid purification, making it more accessible for laboratories that handle large volumes of samples.

Restraint

High-Cost Limiting Nucleic Acid Extraction Adoption

High costs associated with advanced systems and reagents is the significant challenge faced by the nucleic acid and isolation and purification market. These sophisticated technologies, which are essential for extracting and beautifying high quality nucleic acids, most of the time come with heavy price tags. For smaller research facilities and laboratories, especially those operating on limited budgets and the laboratories and institutions in third world or small countries, the financial strain can be overwhelming.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification systems involve the use of highly specialized equipment, such as automated purification systems, along with premium-grade regents. The cost of these systems can range from 10s of thousands to even hundreds of thousands of dollars. For instance, automated platforms like the QIAGEN QIAcube which streamline nucleic acid extraction processes, are incredibly efficient but come with steep initial investment. Also, the ongoing expense of reagents and consumables further adds to the operational costs.

Opportunity

Automation Boosts Nucleic Acid Extraction Efficiency

In the coming years the integration of automation in laboratories presents a significant growth opportunity for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Shifting laboratory tasks from humans to robots streamlines the entire process, enabling labs to process a higher volume of samples with greater accuracy and consistency. In areas like DNA analysis where recurring procedures can be automated, this automation is beneficial, which will free scientists from manual and repetitive work.

Automation allows scientists to handle larger volumes of samples, use more plates in their experiments, and enjoy longer breaks between procedures without compromising the accuracy or quality of the analysis.

For example, in April 2023, a company called Beckman Coultr, launched the i7 Hybrid Workstation, an advanced robotic system designed to automate complex workflows, including nucleic acid purification. This system allows labs to process thousands of samples simultaneously, drastically reducing the time required for manual processing. Such a new nations are especially relevant for large scale genomic research projects and personalized medicine, where speed and accuracy are paramount.

Kits and Reagents Held the Largest Market Share

Kits and Reagents dominate the product segment of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. These kits are highly preferred due to their convenience, reliability, and ease of use, especially in routine laboratory settings. They allow researchers to rapidly isolate nucleic acids with minimal effort, offering ready-to-use solutions that save time. Companies like Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific have been actively launching new reagents kits, such as QiAprep& Viral RNA UM Kit, released in July 2023, which simplifies viral RNA Purification in clinical diagnostics.

DNA Isolation and Purification Dominated the Market

in the type segment, solution and beautification dominated with plasmid DNA purification being particularly significant. Kashmir DNA is essential in various research and therapeutic applications, including gene therapy and recombinant protein production. In June 2023, ZymoPURE Plasmid Miniprep Kit Was introduced which provided efficient and high-quality plasmid DNA, making it a preferred choice for laboratories focused on gene cloning and expression studies.

In Application Segment, Diagnostics Dominated the Market

in the application segment diagnostics application holds the largest share of the market. Diagnostics is driven by growing demand for nuclear testing indexes diagnosis, particularly for viral infections and energy disorders. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests, and even post-pandemic, demand for advanced diagnostic tools remains high. In April 2023, Roche introduced an updated Cobas PCR test, further blistering its diagnostic portfolio, showcasing how DNA and RNA isolation remain pivotal in diagnostics.

By Method, the Magnetic Beads Segment Dominated

In the method segment of nucleic acid isolation and purification market magnetic dead based methods dominated. This was significantly due to their scalability and automation-friendly nature. These methods offer a more efficient and high throughput approach compared to traditional techniques, especially in automated systems. Technology has seen significant adoption in both research and clinical labs. For example, Beckman Coulter launched the EMnetik System in March of 2023, designed to enhance magnetic bead-based nucleic acid extraction, further increasing the popularity of this method.

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Held the Dominant Share

In the induced segment of nucleic acid isolation and purification market, hospitals and diagnostic centers play a significant role in 2023. These institutions are central to diagnostic procedures, particularly with the rising demand for genetic testing and personalized medicine. As hospitals continue to adopt more advanced molecular diagnostics, the need for reliable and efficient nucleic acid extraction methods grows, contributing to their dominant share in the market.

North America: The Hemp of Leadership

North America dominated the nucleic said isolation and purification market in 2023. The region nearly held 40% of the global share. This can be attributed to the presence of major industry players, strong government support for biotechnology advancements and rising urbanization. For instance, the Food and Drug administration of the US government and the food safety inspection service have implemented significant DNA isolation protocols for processed food inspections, further driving the market. By the government and by the private sectors significant funding has been dedicated to building technology and by manufacturing, such as Department of Energy (DOE), more than 178 billion dollars of grants were announced for the Department of Energy in 2022. Canada’s biotech industry also saw major investments, disinvestments were more than 29.5 USD in over 175 firms. Canadian companies like Bellus and Inversago Pharma continue to attract investments, highlighting the region’s growth in the life sciences.

Asia Pacific, Expected to Grow at a Fastest Rate

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years, driven by countries like China and India. Both countries are rapidly advancing their biotech sectors, with private investments and government programs fueling this growth. For instance, the country China has seen a massive rise in biotech related patients. Companies like BeiGene are heavily investing in R&D. BeiGene’s Research and development expenditure reached over 1.8 USD in 2023, showcasing China’s aggressive push towards by technological dominance.

India is also emerging player in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. India’s biotechnology sector is expanding rapidly, with focus on research and development in plasmid DNA and viral vectors. India has seen increased investments in biotech startups and research initiatives, further supporting the market. The Indian governments initiatives to boost biotech innovation have created a favorable ecosystem for the growth in nucleic acid isolation and purification technologies.

Top Companies in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Segments Covered in the Report

