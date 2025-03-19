NRG Oncology and Flatiron Health announce collaboration to leverage leading technology to drive more efficient clinical trials

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a healthtech company transforming clinical research through technology that integrates research into everyday care, today announced a collaboration with NRG Oncology (NRG), a clinical research consortium in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)’s National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) comprised of over 1,300 worldwide research sites, to deploy Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ in a multicenter NRG clinical trial. Flatiron Clinical Pipe™, a cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) connector, improves efficiency and reduces time and effort of clinical study data entry.





This collaboration broadens Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ use cases to include NCTN sponsored studies—applying Flatiron’s EHR-to-EDC technology to reduce the burden on NRG clinical trial site teams, streamline data management, and accelerate study timelines. In parallel, NRG and Flatiron will conduct a correlative study to assess the efficiency of Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ use compared to traditional data entry methods.

“Collaborating with NRG Oncology, a leading research consortium within the National Clinical Trials Network, is an incredible opportunity to create a new trial experience—unlocking higher data quality and more efficient data acquisition with Flatiron Clinical Pipe,” said Alex Deyle, General Manager of Clinical Research at Flatiron Health. “By putting our cutting-edge technology in the hands of more research teams, Flatiron and NRG will enhance our ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and reduce time and effort of study data capture, ultimately accelerating evidence generation and improvements in care for people with cancer.”

Research published in the journal ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, found that teams using Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ were able to accurately transfer thousands of data points, representing completion of hundreds of case report form (CRF), with the average time of 37 seconds for a user to launch, complete, and submit a CRF, representing significant time savings for data entry over the course of a trial.1 Reducing the amount of time spent on administrative tasks to drive more efficient clinical trials enables providers to spend more meaningful time with patients, improving the care experience for all involved.

“We are very excited about the rich potential of this collaboration with our partners at Flatiron, a leader in healthcare systems technology. Enhancing clinical trial efficiency with Clinical Pipe, and other emerging technologies, holds the promise of delivering NRG clinical trial results to our patients with greater accuracy and speed, helping us deliver on the promise of less suffering from cancer through operational advances.” Alexandra Thomas MD, FACP, Vice Chair NRG Protocol Operation Management.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About NRG Oncology

NRG Oncology conducts practice-changing, multi-institutional clinical and translational research to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 2012, NRG Oncology is a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit corporation that integrates the research of the legacy National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP), Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG), and Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG) programs. The research network seeks to carry out clinical trials with emphases on sex-specific malignancies, including gynecologic, breast, and prostate cancers, and on localized or locally advanced cancers of all types. NRG Oncology’s extensive research organization comprises multidisciplinary investigators, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, physicists, pathologists, and statisticians, and encompasses more than 1,300 research sites located world-wide with predominance in the United States and Canada. NRG Oncology is supported primarily through grants from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and is one of five research groups in the NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network. NRGOncology.org @NRGOnc

Utility of automated data transfer for cancer clinical trials and considerations for implementation. Pfeffer, M. et al. ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, Volume 7, 100112. DOI: 10.1016/j.esmorw.2025.100112

