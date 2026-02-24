Novotech Selects ObvioGo Under Multi-Trial License to Scale Digital Trial Delivery

Multi-trial agreement establishes a standardized digital foundation to support consistent, scalable execution across global studies

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions, today announced a strategic multi-trial licensing agreement with Novotech, a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO). Under the agreement, Novotech will license ObvioGo® across multiple clinical trials as a standardized participant-facing digital layer to support decentralized and hybrid study designs at scale.

ObvioGo is an enterprise platform for participant-facing trial workflows, combining eConsent, ePRO/eCOA, and remote and hybrid assessments in a single system. Under the multi-trial license, Novotech teams can reuse standardized digital workflows across programs—accelerating study start-up while maintaining consistency across regions and therapeutic areas.

"Standardization is becoming foundational to how clinical trials are delivered at scale," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "This partnership with Novotech builds on our existing relationship and reflects that shift, reinforcing our focus on consistent, scalable digital execution across global programs."

As decentralized and hybrid trials continue to evolve, sponsors need solutions that are both flexible and scalable," said Michael Stibilj, COO at Novotech. "By licensing ObvioGo across multiple studies, we're able to deliver adaptable, patient-centric tools that enhance engagement, streamline trial participation, and support more efficient, consistent execution for sponsors and sites.

The agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship and deepens their shared focus on digitally enabled clinical trial delivery, reinforcing ObvioHealth's role as a trusted enterprise technology partner and supporting Novotech's continued investment in scalable, sponsor-ready development models.

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is a global leader in digital clinical trial solutions, delivering enterprise-grade technology to support decentralized, hybrid, and site-based studies. The ObvioGo® platform enables sponsors and CROs to design, manage, and execute patient-centric clinical trials with high data quality, operational efficiency, and regulatory confidence. Learn more at www.obviohealth.com.

About Novotech

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory partner for biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies seeking to advance drug development. With deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise and an expansive global footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe, Novotech offers clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market. Learn more at www.novotech-cro.com.

