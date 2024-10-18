Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market Size to Surpass USD 33.34 Billion by 2033

According to latest report study, the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy market size was valued at 16.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 33.34 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8921

Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market Overview

The market is attributed to the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, personalized treatment approaches, precision medicine, and targeted therapies. In addition, the demand for novel drug development is fueled by the need for effective treatment options that improve patient outcomes while reducing side effects related to traditional therapies.

Technological advancements in drug delivery technologies, especially the development of targeted therapies and nanoparticles, are enhancing the efficacy of cancer treatments significantly. These advancements enable precise delivery of therapeutic agents to cancer cells, thus enhancing the therapeutic index. In addition, investment and research funding from both private and public sectors are facilitating development and research activities aimed at generating more efficient cancer therapies.

Acceptance and awareness of alternative therapies are also accelerating market growth. Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding the advantages of novel drug delivery systems is owing to a preference towards personalized medicine. This increased demand for advanced drug delivery solutions is further driven by favorable refund policies in emerging countries, which motivate healthcare providers to integrate novel drug delivery systems.

Key Takeaways:

Nanoparticles accounted for the largest market revenue share of 87.0% in 2023.

Embolization particles projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period.

North America novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market dominated the global novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market in 2023 with 43.4% of the total revenue share.

Market Growth Factors

The increasing preference towards minimally invasive treatments contributed to propel the market growth. The increasing consumer awareness towards minimal invasion during surgeries and medical operations are expected to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for intratumoral injections and targeted drug delivery systems are further anticipated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

· Increasing Cancer Incidence: The rising prevalence of various cancer types worldwide is creating a demand for more effective treatment options.

· Advancements in Technology: Innovations in drug delivery technologies, such as nanotechnology, targeted delivery, and controlled release systems, are enhancing the effectiveness and safety of cancer therapies.

· Personalized Medicine: The shift towards personalized medicine is promoting the development of tailored drug delivery systems that cater to individual patient needs, improving treatment outcomes.

· Regulatory Support: Supportive regulatory frameworks and expedited approval processes for novel therapies are encouraging research and development in this field.

· Improved Patient Compliance: NDDS can enhance patient compliance by reducing side effects and providing more convenient dosing options, which is crucial for long-term cancer treatment.

· Research and Development Investments: Increased funding from both public and private sectors for cancer research is driving the development of innovative drug delivery systems.

· Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are fostering the development of novel solutions in cancer therapy.

· Rising Awareness: Growing awareness about advanced treatment options among healthcare professionals and patients is contributing to market growth.

Report Scope of Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 18.14 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 33.34 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 7% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Segments Covered Product, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key Companies Profiled Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Celgene Corporation); Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Galen Limited; Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited); Samyang Holdings Corporation; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market By Product Types

Nanoparticles accounted for the largest market revenue share of 87.0% in 2023, driven by their ability to enhance drug efficacy and minimize side effects. The segment growth is driven by their ability to minimize side effects and enhance drug efficacy. Nanoparticles allow targeted delivery, reducing toxicity to healthy tissues and improving drug bioavailability and stability. In addition, increasing investments in research and development and advancements in nanotechnology drive this segment's growth and make it a vital component in cancer therapy innovation.

Embolization particles projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of renal cancers and liver and necessitates effective treatment options. These particles allow targeted delivery of therapeutic agents and improve localized treatment while reducing side effects and systemic exposure. Technological advancements in delivery methods and particle formulations further enhance market growth by improving patient outcomes and treatment efficacy.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market

North America novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market dominated the global novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market in 2023 with 43.4% of the total revenue share. The market growth is attributed to the factors of rising funding for research and the increasing presence of various manufacturers in new treatment methods. Various regulatory approvals are pending for the launching of novel medications in North America and the utilization of innovative drug delivery systems. This development is anticipated to fuel market growth and further solidify its position as a hub for advanced healthcare solutions in the region.

U.S. Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market Trends

The novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market in the U.S. dominated the North America novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market with a share of 81.7% in 2023. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to factors such as enhanced patient care, generating beneficial regulations to increase access to advanced medications, the government focusing on healthcare infrastructure development and the growing cancer patient population. Novel drug delivery systems have a positive impact on the treatment of cancer thus driving innovation in the market.

Asia Pacific witness the fastest growth

Asia Pacific novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 9.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of patients with chronic illnesses is expected to drive market expansion. The increasing number of patients with chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of novel drug delivery systems in the cancer therapy market in the region. Furthermore, the increasing availability of modern drug delivery systems, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising investment in research and development activities, and increasing focus on healthcare are further anticipated to enhance the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

India estimated to grow rapidly

In India, the market is estimated to grow rapidly due to the market for appropriate medicines is on the brink of rising and increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, the chances to get better treatment have arisen, due to the increasing investment in health services improvement by the government of India. Pharmaceutical industry advancement is working to accelerate the selection of which medicines are accurate for patients is expected to drive the market demand in India.

Related Report

India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - The India single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market size was exhibited at USD 83.95 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 275.78 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Market - The U.S. Over-the-Counter hearing aids market size was exhibited at USD 586.75 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,395.44 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Canada Contrast Media Market - The Canada contrast media market size was exhibited at USD 188.15 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 384.19 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market Company Insights

Some of the major companies in the market for novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy include Galen Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Celgene Corporation), Samyang Holdings Corporation, and others. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their customer base to gain a benefit in the market growth. Thus, major market players are adopting various strategic actions, such as forming partnerships with big corporations and merging with other companies.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a specialty pharmaceutical company and generics, marketing and developing medications for various diseases such as women's health, dermatology, respiratory, cancer, and CNS. The portfolio of the company includes a type of generic products in various forms such as injectables, tablets, and capsules.

• Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in commercializing and developing targeted cancer therapies with better diagnostics. The company is focusing on delivering advanced treatments to patients through its extensive pipeline of products in the U.S.

Novel Drug Delivery Systems in Cancer Therapy Market Top Companies

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Celgene Corporation)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Galen Limited

• Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

• Samyang Holdings Corporation

• Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market Recent Developments

• In July 2024, NLC Health Ventures announced the launch of a pioneering biotech company, Exolvo Biosciences in collaboration with Verily, a precision health technology company. This company will deliver the next-generation solution for biologic drug delivery.

• In January 2024, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Ambrx Biopharma was launched by Johnson & Johnson in a cash merger deal valued at approximately USD 2.0 billion, with estimated cash on hand deducted.

• In June 2024, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company received FDA enhanced approval for KRAZATI in combination with a targeted treatment for KRASG12C-mutated CRC patients, cetuximab. This approval had undergone prior chemotherapy, based on DOR and ORR results.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the novel drug delivery systems in cancer therapy market

By Product

Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Polymers

Micelles

Other Nanoparticles

Embolization Particles

PVA Particles

Drug Eluting Beads

Liquid Emboli

Other Embolization Particles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8921

USA : +1 804 441 9344

APAC : +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com