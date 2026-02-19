Novavax to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Details of the event and replay are as follows:
Conference call details:
Date:
February 26, 2026
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
URL to register phone:
Dial-in number:
(888) 880-3330 (U.S.) or
(+1) (646) 357-8766 (International)
Webcast:
- Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
- Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
- To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Replay details:
Date:
Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, February 26, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET, March 5, 2026
Dial-in number:
(800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or
(+1) (609) 800-9909 (International)
Passcode:
9610065#
Webcast:
ir.novavax.com/events, until March 25, 2026
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's growth strategy focuses on maximizing the impact of its cutting-edge technology by forging strategic partnerships for its Matrix-M adjuvant and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Luis Sanay, CFA
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Yvonne Sprow
844-264-8571
media@novavax.com
