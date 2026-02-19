Novavax to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details: Date: February 26, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET URL to register phone: Register Here Dial-in number: (888) 880-3330 (U.S.) or



(+1) (646) 357-8766 (International) Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events

Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.

Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, February 26, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET, March 5, 2026 Dial-in number: (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or



(+1) (609) 800-9909 (International) Passcode: 9610065# Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until March 25, 2026

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's growth strategy focuses on maximizing the impact of its cutting-edge technology by forging strategic partnerships for its Matrix-M adjuvant and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

