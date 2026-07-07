Nocion Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the ERS Cough Conference 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nocion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that selectively silence activated sensory neurons, today announced that it will be presenting a poster at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2026 Cough Conference taking place from July 15-17, 2026, in London.

The presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: The Nocion ASPIRE Study of Taplucainium in rCC: A Status Update

Presenter: Matthew Frankel, M.D.

Poster Number: PS226

Date & Time: Thursday, July 16th at 3:50 p.m. BST

About Chronic Cough

Chronic cough is defined as cough lasting more than eight weeks and is associated with significant physical, social, and psychosocial burden. It is estimated that approximately 27 million adults in the United States suffer from chronic cough, of which approximately 9 million suffer from refractory or unexplained chronic cough (rCC/uCC). No new therapies have been approved for use in the U.S. in the last 65 years, and chronic cough is often treated with off-label approaches that may be inadequate or ineffective.

About Taplucainium

Taplucainium (formerly NTX-1175) inhalation powder is a proprietary molecule in the novel class of charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs) designed to selectively silence activated/inflamed nociceptors while having minimal local off-target effects or systemic exposure. It is delivered once daily and in prior studies, has shown a rapid onset of effect for silencing cough with a favorable adverse event profile. Unlike other investigational cough therapies, such as P2X3 antagonists that target a specific large pore channel (LPC), taplucainium is designed to gain access to airway nociceptors through open LPCs and then inhibit the sodium channels responsible for initiating the pathological cough response. This broader mechanism has shown superior antitussive effects in preclinical models of cough. Together with preliminary safety and efficacy data from earlier-stage clinical work, these findings support evaluation of taplucainium in cough indications beyond chronic cough.

About Nocion

Nocion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage private biopharmaceutical company developing nocions™, a novel class of small molecule charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs), designed to selectively silence activated sensory neurons by delivering precision therapies that act directly on the nerve fibers that underlie disease. Based on foundational insights from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development, the Company aims to deliver long-awaited relief for millions of patients suffering from underserved conditions including chronic cough, itch, pain, and neurogenic inflammation. Nocion’s lead clinical program, taplucainium inhalation powder, is a first-in-class, locally delivered nocion currently in Phase 2b clinical development for refractory or unexplained chronic cough (rCC/uCC). The Company is also advancing a platform of nocion-based medicines to address additional debilitating conditions where overactive sensory nerves cause lasting harm. For more information, please follow Nocion on LinkedIn and X, as well as on our website: www.nociontx.com.

Investor and Business Development Contact:

Vineet Agarwal

vineet@nociontx.com



Media Contact:

Genevieve Britton

Precision AQ

pr@nociontx.com