NK Cell Therapeutics Autologous vs. Allogeneic: Who Will Lead the Race to Commercialization? - Commentary by Unexakorea

NK cells are the frontline warriors of the innate immune system. As the industry advances, the debate intensifies: will the "Autologous" or "Allogeneic" approach lead the market?

1. Strategic Comparison: Autologous vs. Allogeneic

Each method presents distinct advantages and trade-offs in terms of clinical efficacy and economic viability.

Feature Autologous NK Allogeneic NK Cell Source Patient's own blood Healthy donors, Cord blood, or iPSCs Immune Response Pros : No rejection; exceptionally safe Cons : Risk of GvHD or rejection without editing Immune Response Pros : No rejection; exceptionally safe Cons : Risk of GvHD or rejection without editing Timeliness Cons:Wait time required for culture (2-4 weeks) Pros : Immediate "Off-the-shelf" administration Cell Quality Cons : Potency varies based on patient health Pros : Consistently high potency from healthy donors Cost Cons : High cost due to bespoke production Pros : Lower cost through mass-production economies