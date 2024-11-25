Neuropathic Pain Market worth $11.53 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Neuropathic Pain Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 11.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and others, which all are key contributors to neuropathic pain, is the key driving factor for the neuropathic pain market growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that by 2030, chronic diseases will account for 75% of worldwide deaths if current trends continue. Additionally, the absence of a sufficient number of treatment options for neuropathic pain provides opportunity for further market growth.

Market Trends:

The increasing number of R&D activities to develop new drugs: Scarcity of effective treatment options for neuropathic pain increases focus for the study and development of new treatment options. This is likely to provide huge growth prospects to the market players.

Increase in the use of devices intended for the management of neuropathic pain: The use of device based techniques like spinal cord stimulation devices and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) devices is on the rise for the treatment of neuropathic pain. This is another significant trend witnessed in the market.

Neuropathic Pain Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $7.56 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $11.53 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2020–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Indication, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Launch of new products by key market players to expand product portfolio Restraints & Challenges • Side-effects associated with medications is one of the major factors to hamper growth of the market over the forecast period

Market Opportunity:

Tricyclic Anti-Depressants Segment: The tricyclic anti-depressants segment is expected to register the highest revenue share during the forecast period. Some of the tricyclic anti-depressants that are commonly used for neuropathic pain include amitriptyline, nortriptyline, and imipramine as they work on the neurotransmitters in the brain, such as serotonin and norepinephrine. They are very effective for multiple neuropathic pain conditions such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post herpetic neuralgia, and fibromyalgia.

Anticonvulsants Segment: This anticonvulsants segment is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. Commonly prescribed drugs of this class such as pregabalin, gabapentin, and carbamazepine find application in the treatment of neuropathic pain. They work by reducing the spontaneous nerve impulses that cause pain. Pregabalin works particularly for symptoms of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and fibromyalgia. It has been able to acquire significant market share owing to its patented formula and protection.

Key Market Takeaways:

It is estimated that the neuropathic pain market will grow at a rate of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

In terms of drug type, the market for tricyclic antidepressants is expected to remain strong in critical areas due to their effectiveness in treating various types of neuropathic pain and their established history of clinical use.

Among indication, diabetic neuropathy is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period with the increasing incidence rates of diabetes globally.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest share. This is due to developed healthcare systems and greater patient awareness of treatment options in the region.

Competitors Insights:

- Pfizer Inc.

- Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

- Sanofi S.A.

- Eily Lily and Company

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

- Biogen Idec.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Baxter Healthcare Corporation

- Depomed Inc.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from a clinical trial for its new neuropathic pain medication, demonstrating significant pain relief in patients with diabetic neuropathy

In April 2023, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. launched an innovative pain management device designed to enhance the delivery of analgesics for neuropathic pain patients

In March 2023, Sanofi S.A. reported advancements in its pipeline for neuropathic pain treatments, focusing on biologic therapies that target specific pain pathways

Detailed Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Tricyclic Anti-Depressant



Anticonvulsant



Local Anaesthesia



Opioids



Steroids



Others

By Indication:

Diabetic neuropathy



Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral neuropathy



Other

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies



Drug Store



Online Pharmacies

By Geography:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

