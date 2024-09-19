NeuroEM Therapeutics(R) Accepted into StartUp Health’s Alzheimer’s Moonshot Community(TM)

As a vetted Alzheimer’s Moonshot Community member, NeuroEM has collaborative access to a network of organizations contributing science and resources toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / NeuroEM Therapeutics®, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology research company focused on commercializing its proprietary Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) technologies against Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline, announced today it has been accepted as a member of StartUp Health’s Alzheimer’s Moonshot Community™. The invitation came following a rigorous evaluation of NeuroEM, the management team, and its technology innovation, research, and clinical data.

The Alzheimer’s Moonshot initiative was established in January 2024 with support from Gates Ventures and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s (ADDF) Diagnostic Accelerator (DxA). Powered by StartUp Health, it seeks to accelerate innovation around Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) by carefully curating the expertise and innovation from companies that span the full spectrum of Alzheimer’s care, from awareness and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, and support.

“We are honored to join such a transformative community and align with visionaries who are redefining the future of Alzheimer’s care. Being part of the Moonshot Community lets us collaborate not only with a powerful network of top innovators across scientific disciplines, but also Moonshot Champions who are dedicating the resources necessary to move the needle on Alzheimer’s research,” says Chuck Papageorgiou, CEO, NeuroEM Therapeutics, pointing to the involvement of ADDF and Gates Ventures.

He adds: “The Alzheimer’s Moonshot Community is on the leading edge of research into the early detection and treatment of this devastating disease, and NeuroEM shares their commitment to advancing this mission. Together, we will accelerate the journey toward unlocking the secrets to a treatment and, one day, prevention and cure.”

“For too long, Alzheimer’s disease has seemed like a fate worse than death to those who receive this devastating diagnosis and for their families and caregivers, the ‘invisible second patients’ of the disease,” says Lauren Schafer, Director of Admissions, StartUp Health’s Alzheimer’s Moonshot. “By bringing together companies like NeuroEM Therapeutics within the health innovation community, we intend to break down silos, foster meaningful collaboration between mission-aligned founders, funders, and partners, and accelerate progress toward the prevention and management of and cure for ADRD through the support of entrepreneurial innovation.”

NeuroEM Therapeutics is committed to developing, clinically testing, and marketing TEMT-RF products to effectively prevent and treat cognitive decline caused by aging or Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Its first product, a pioneering head cap, is designed to be comfortably worn to administer TEMT-RF during daily in-home treatment, and has shown extraordinary promise in all completed preclinical and clinical studies.

The NeuroEM head cap directly attacks the disease process with electromagnetic waves that separate toxic protein oligomers - which are increasingly believed to be the root cause of Alzheimer’s disease - throughout the brain, including inside neurons. Its patented TEMT-RF also re-balances the immune system in both the brain and blood and increases energy production in brain cells.

About StartUp Health

Since 2011, StartUp Health has been on a mission to solve the biggest health challenges of our time by creating and sustaining a global ecosystem of health moonshot communities. StartUp Health has provided support to more than 1,000 founders and contributed to the development of more than 500 health innovation companies. Our valued partners include The Helmsley Charitable Trust, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and Gates Ventures in addition to nearly 100 families and mission-aligned organizations. Visit startuphealth.com.

About NeuroEM Therapeutics®

NeuroEM Therapeutics is leading the way in the development and clinical testing of bioengineered technology to reverse the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Built upon a decade of groundbreaking research conducted at Tampa-based research facilities at the University of South Florida (USF), the company received the first Breakthrough Device status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Alzheimer’s disease. NeuroEM’s continued dedication to cutting-edge research is bringing to market a first-in-class wearable device designed for in-home use to extend healthy longevity using patented Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) technology. To learn more, visit neuroem.com.

