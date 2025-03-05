NervGen Pharma to Present at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing neurorestorative therapeutics, today announced that Mr. Mike Kelly, President & CEO, will be presenting at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by OTC Markets Group and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Members of management will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings on March 13-14 and March 17-18, 2025.

Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to pre-register and attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com for this live, interactive online event. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on our website.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to promote nervous system repair in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The company is testing the clinical efficacy of its lead molecule, NVG-291, in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in spinal cord injury and has initiated preclinical evaluation of a new development candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the company.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, a first-in-class therapeutic peptide targeting nervous system repair. NVG-291’s technology was licensed from Case Western Reserve University and is based on academic studies demonstrating the preclinical efficacy of NVG-291-R, the rodent prototype of NVG-291, in animal models of spinal cord injury. Effects of NVG-291-R reported in multiple independent academic studies include the promotion of neuroplasticity, remyelination, anti-inflammatory polarization of microglia, and functional improvement in preclinical models of spinal cord injury, stroke, and peripheral nervous system injury. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation in spinal cord injury from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contacts

Huitt Tracey, Investor Relations

htracey@nervgen.com604.537.2094

Bill Adams, Chief Financial Officer

info@nervgen.com778.731.1711

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com858.717.2310

646.942.5604

