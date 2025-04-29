NeoGenomics Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated Revenue Increased 8% to $168 million

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights As Compared To First Quarter 2024 Consolidated revenue increased 8% to $168 million Net loss decreased 4% to $26 million Adjusted EBITDA increased 102% to positive $7 million

“Our business is off to a solid start in 2025 with our team delivering a record number of results to patients in the first quarter and improving our adjusted EBITDA by over 100% from prior year,” said Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. “We expect to continue to accelerate growth as we expand our portfolio with upcoming product launches, win on customer experience and capitalize on our world-class sales force, supporting our mission to improve patient care.”

First-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $168 million, an increase of 8% over the same period in 2024 primarily due to higher volume partially offset by lower non-clinical revenue. Average revenue per clinical test (“revenue per test”) increased by 3% to $459. This increase reflects higher value tests, including NGS, and strategic reimbursement initiatives.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $73 million, an increase of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs and an increase in supplies expense. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 44%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1), excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 47%.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $101 million, an increase of $5 million, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Operating expenses included higher compensation and benefit costs as well as an increase in software and technology costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in restructuring activities due to the completion of restructuring activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease in facilities related costs.

Net loss for the quarter decreased $1 million, or 4%, to $26 million compared to net loss of $27 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $4 million, or 102%, to positive $7 million compared to positive $3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Net Loss(1) was $0.5 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss(1) of $3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $358 million at quarter end.

2025 Financial Guidance(2)

The Company revised its full-year 2025 guidance(2), as initially issued on January 15, 2025 (in millions) to reflect the inclusion of $12 million to $14 million of revenue related to the acquisition of Pathline, LLC.

FY 2024 Initial FY 2025 Guidance Revised FY 2025 Guidance(2) YOY % Change from FY 2024 (in millions) Actual Low High Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $ 661 $ 735 $ 745 $ 747 $ 759 13 % 15 % Net loss $ (79 ) $ (85 ) $ (76 ) $ (85 ) $ (77 ) (8 )% 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 40 $ 55 $ 58 $ 55 $ 58 38 % 45 %

______________________________________ (1) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent. (2) The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company’s securities and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as guarantees of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 603651. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding 2025 financial guidance. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to assemble and maintain an effective executive team, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plans, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2025 (unaudited) December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,194 $ 367,012 Marketable securities, at fair value 11,886 19,832 Accounts receivable, net 151,208 150,540 Inventories 29,772 26,748 Prepaid assets 22,980 20,165 Other current assets 11,892 11,722 Total current assets 573,932 596,019 Property and equipment, net 89,603 94,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,803 79,583 Intangible assets, net 331,319 339,681 Goodwill 522,766 522,766 Other assets 6,007 5,886 Total non-current assets 1,027,498 1,042,019 Total assets $ 1,601,430 $ 1,638,038 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 75,489 $ 97,083 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,075 3,381 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 201,131 200,777 Total current liabilities 279,695 301,241 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities 59,861 60,841 Convertible senior notes, net 340,714 340,335 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 20,970 21,510 Other long-term liabilities 11,921 11,772 Total long-term liabilities 433,466 434,458 Total liabilities $ 713,161 $ 735,699 Stockholders’ equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 888,269 $ 902,339 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,601,430 $ 1,638,038

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 NET REVENUE 168,035 156,240 COST OF REVENUE 94,789 90,771 GROSS PROFIT 73,246 65,469 Operating expenses: General and administrative 68,207 65,797 Research and development 10,181 7,620 Sales and marketing 22,683 20,221 Restructuring charges — 2,398 Total operating expenses 101,071 96,036 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (27,825 ) (30,567 ) Interest income (3,721 ) (4,834 ) Interest expense 1,618 1,685 Other (income) expense, net (65 ) 263 Loss before taxes (25,657 ) (27,681 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 266 (620 ) NET LOSS $ (25,923 ) $ (27,061 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 127,376 126,111 Diluted 127,376 126,111

NeoGenomics, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (25,923 ) $ (27,061 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 9,366 9,905 Amortization of intangibles 8,362 8,362 Stock-based compensation 10,754 7,774 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,584 2,401 Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs 735 725 Impairment of assets — 145 Other adjustments 37 (57 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net (30,242 ) (28,109 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,327 ) (25,915 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 8,060 20,110 Purchases of property and equipment (4,500 ) (5,585 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,560 14,525 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing obligations — — Issuance of common stock, net 949 816 Net cash provided by financing activities 949 816 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (20,818 ) (10,574 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 367,012 342,488 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 346,194 $ 331,914

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company’s core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) CEO transition costs, (vii) restructuring charges, (viii) intellectual property (“IP”) litigation costs, and (ix) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

“Adjusted cost of revenue” is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

“Adjusted gross profit” is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

“Adjusted gross profit margin” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

“Adjusted net (loss) income” is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) CEO transition costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) IP litigation costs, and (vi) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

“Adjusted diluted EPS” is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (25,923 ) $ (27,061 ) Adjustments to net loss: Interest income (3,721 ) (4,834 ) Interest expense 1,618 1,685 Income tax expense (benefit) 266 (620 ) Depreciation 9,366 9,905 Amortization of intangibles 8,362 8,362 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (10,032 ) $ (12,563 ) Further adjustments to EBITDA: CEO transition costs(3) 2,193 — Stock-based compensation expense 10,754 7,774 Restructuring charges — 2,398 IP litigation costs(4) 2,983 4,281 Other significant expenses, net(5) 1,172 1,602 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,070 $ 3,492

_________________ (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. (4) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, IP litigation costs include legal fees. (5) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes acquisition related expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs, and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 % Change Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 168,035 $ 156,240 7.5 % Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 94,789 $ 90,771 4.4 % Adjustments to cost of revenue(6) (5,325 ) (5,305 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 89,464 $ 85,466 4.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 73,246 $ 65,469 11.9 % Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 78,571 $ 70,774 11.0 % Gross profit margin (GAAP) 43.6 % 41.9 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 46.8 % 45.3 %

_______________ (6) Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, includes $4.9 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.4 million of stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (25,923 ) $ (27,061 ) Adjustments to net loss, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 8,362 8,362 CEO transition costs(7) 2,193 — Stock-based compensation expense 10,754 7,774 Restructuring charges — 2,398 IP litigation costs(8) 2,983 4,281 Other significant expenses, net(9) 1,172 1,602 Adjusted net income/(loss) (non-GAAP) $ (459 ) $ (2,644 ) Net loss per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.20 ) $ (0.21 ) Adjustments to diluted loss income per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 CEO transition costs(7) 0.02 — Stock-based compensation expense 0.08 0.06 Restructuring charges — 0.02 IP litigation costs(8) 0.02 0.03 Other significant expenses, net(9) 0.01 0.01 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(10) — — Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ — $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 127,376 126,111 Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(11)(12) — — Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 127,376 126,111

_______________ (7) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, CEO transition costs include severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs. (8) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, IP litigation costs include legal fees. (9) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes acquisition related expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes site closure costs, and other non-recurring items. (10) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes. (11) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. (12) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

GAAP net loss in 2025 will be impacted by certain charges, including: (i) expense related to the amortization of intangible assets, (ii) stock-based compensation, and (iii) other one-time expenses. These charges have been included in GAAP net loss available to stockholders and GAAP net loss per share; however, they have been removed from adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted net loss per share.

The following table reconciles the Company’s 2025 outlook for net loss and EPS to the corresponding non-GAAP measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 Low Range High Range Net loss (GAAP) $ (85,000 ) $ (77,000 ) Amortization of intangibles 34,000 34,000 Stock-based compensation expenses 47,000 44,000 Other one-time expenses 24,000 24,000 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 20,000 25,000 Interest and taxes (7,000 ) (7,000 ) Depreciation 42,000 40,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 55,000 $ 58,000 Net loss per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.60 ) Adjustments to net loss per diluted share: Amortization of intangibles 0.27 0.27 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.37 0.34 Other one-time expenses 0.19 0.19 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(13) (0.01 ) — Adjusted diluted EPS(13) (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Weighted average assumed shares outstanding in 2025: Diluted shares (GAAP) 128,000 128,000 Options, restricted stock, and converted shares not included in diluted shares(14) — — Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 128,000 128,000

Investor Contact

Kendra Sweeney

kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com