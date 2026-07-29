SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nektar Therapeutics to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter on Thursday, August 13, 2026, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Nektar Logo

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through September 13, 2026.

To access the conference call, please pre-register here.  All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in a registrational program in atopic dermatitis, being planned for a registrational program in alopecia areata, and being evaluated in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investors:

Vivian Wu

628-895-0661

VWu@nektar.com 

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 

For Media:

Susan Roberts

LifeSci Communications

202-779-0929

sroberts@lifescicomms.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-on-thursday-august-13-2026-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302837015.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Northern California Earnings
Nektar Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Calm Businessman Meditating on Red Domino Preventing Chain Reaction and Crisis 2d flat vector illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca has no plans to ramp up dealmaking in wake of Wainua failure
July 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man's surreal path, business abstract concept
Earnings
Summit has less than a year of cash runway left as PD-1/VEGF verdict nears
July 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cash flow, making profit from business or earning from stock investment concept, wealthy businessman business owner or investor opening water tap to let gold dollar coins money flowing out.
Earnings
Roche’s late stage pipeline ‘so full,’ CEO Schinecker not feeling pressure to add on
July 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
syringe in a vial with a radioactive symbol against a background of antibodies
Radiopharmaceuticals
Novartis scraps mid-stage radiopharma asset as Pluvicto soars
July 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac