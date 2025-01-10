NashBio Announces New Suite of Strategic Data Solutions to Accelerate Life Science Research and Development

These products address critical challenges in accessing and analyzing real-world data while advancing precision medicine research

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville Biosciences LLC (NashBio), a leading real-world, multi-omics data company, today announced the launch of multiple next-generation, real-world data (RWD) solutions, including a research platform and therapeutic area collections over the next 6 months. These advancements will deliver unprecedented access to deidentified electronic health record (EHR) and linked genomic data, empowering life science researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech innovators to uncover actionable insights, accelerate therapeutic discoveries, advance equitable healthcare outcomes, and bridge critical data gaps in precision medicine.





These offerings include:

Therapeutic-Area Data Collections : Expertly curated, specialty aligned datasets designed to make complex clinical data features in high priority focused therapeutic areas, such as cardiology and hepatology, easy to use and transform the way clinical phenotypes are developed, and endpoints are analyzed (available now)

Expertly curated, specialty aligned datasets designed to make complex clinical data features in high priority focused therapeutic areas, such as cardiology and hepatology, easy to use and transform the way clinical phenotypes are developed, and endpoints are analyzed (available now) Secure Research Platform: A scalable, cloud-based, data-as-a-service (DaaS) subscription platform that empowers researchers to rapidly identify and analyze patient cohorts using disease-specific phenotypes, longitudinal clinical data, and genomic insights on their own terms and timelines (available spring 2025)

“NashBio’s enhanced data solutions represent a major step forward for precision medicine research,” said Leeland Ekstrom, PhD, chief executive officer of NashBio. “Our mission is to make complex healthcare data easy to use for researchers and innovators. By combining these offerings, we are giving our clients the tools they need to drive discoveries faster and with greater precision.”

Accessing complete, integrated, and high-quality real-world clinical and genomic data has long been a bottleneck for productive life sciences research. By eliminating barriers to data access and analysis, NashBio enables researchers to fail faster and ultimately succeed at accelerating therapeutic development, reduce discovery timelines, and drive meaningful breakthroughs.

These products will be critical tools for identifying disease pathways, validating biomarkers, and accelerating target discovery. By aligning high-quality EHR and genomic data with specific therapeutic needs scientists can find the best datasets for their research needs to bring innovative drugs and diagnostics to market faster. Hospitals and healthcare providers will benefit from improved disease understanding, evidence-based treatments, and earlier intervention opportunities. Patients gain from equitable access to better, more targeted therapies informed by diverse genomic data and faster advancements in precision medicine.

“These offerings are based in part on what we learned from how the Alliance for Genomic Discovery’s (AGD) members use RWD, and will help all our clients extract additional utility from the parts of an EHR, such as unstructured text and imaging data, that are difficult to analyze,” added Dr. Ekstrom. “Early beta customers have already experienced significant success, and we look forward to making these tools widely available to the life science research community.”

For more information or to request a data discovery session to learn how NashBio’s enhanced data solutions can accelerate research, visit: https://nashbio.com/contact-us/

Company executives will also be attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 13 to 16, 2025 and available there to meet and provide more information.

About Nashville Biosciences

Nashville Biosciences LLC (NashBio), a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), was created to make complex healthcare data easy to use for a wide range of life science research and development applications. Leveraging Vanderbilt University innovation, NashBio harnesses extensive real-world genomics and other longitudinal multi-modal datasets, along with powerful bioinformatics tools, to build and deliver a wide range of data products and services. NashBio works with clients in biotech, pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life sciences domains to support their most critical use cases. We believe smarter data enables better outcomes for our clients and ultimately for patients. For more information, please visit NashBio.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @NashvilleBio.

