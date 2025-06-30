Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market Report: Top Key Players Shaping the Future - Towards Healthcare

The worldwide multiomics in drug discovery market is experiencing significant expansion, with projections indicating a revenue increase reaching several hundred million dollars by the end of the forecast period, spanning 2025 to 2035. This growth is driven by emerging trends and strong demand across key sectors.

The global multiomics in drug discovery market is registering significant expansion, due to major factors including breakthroughs in technologies, rising demand, and adoption of personalized medicine. Moreover, in 2025, increasing various disorder cases are generating huge biological datasets, leading to fostering focus on novel candidate development by using this dataset. Data-driven from multiple omics, such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, are enabling the detection of disease mechanisms and possible drug targets are contributing majorly to the overall market expansion.

Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market Highlights

• North America held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in 2025-2035.

• By omics type, the genomics segment led the multiomics in drug discovery in 2024.

• By omics type, the metabolomics segment is expected to grow fastest over the projected period.

• By product & service, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By product & service, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

• By application, the target discovery and validation segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By application, the precision medicine development segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

• By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment was dominant in the multiomics in drug discovery market in 2024.

• By end-user, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

Market Overview: Raising Focus on Precision Medicine

Multiomics is one of the biological analysis approaches that includes comprehensive data from different “omes” like genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. Nowadays, a higher burden of chronic diseases such as heart conditions, diabetes, cancer, genetic disorders, and other infectious concerns is demanding tailored treatment that relies on individual patients' profiles. This individual patient's information related to history, genetics, and concomitant drugs is impelling to analyze, interpret data to identify new drugs and potential targets in a particular disease mechanism, coupled with technological AI integration and cloud-based bioinformatics.

Adoption in Biomarker Development and Bioinformatics: Major Potential

The multiomics in drug discovery market has many applications across the world for developing new drug candidates in different conditions. Besides this, it is widely employed in the detection of biomarkers for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response. These biomarkers are used enormously in prediabetics, in understanding and early detection of cancer, and in Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Also, it enables broad use of cloud-based bioinformatics for a vast dataset with AI and ML integrated technologies to study individual patient profiles in drug discovery.

Data Security and Privacy with Expenditure: Major Challenges

Major limitations in this market are data complexity and security, due to the integration of huge and diverse datasets may pose restraints to complete the requirements of advanced computational and bioinformatics skilled professionals. As well as, advancing technologies need high spending, which creates a hurdle for smaller institutions and companies.

The Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market: Regional Analysis

North America led the market with a major revenue share in 2024. Many contributing factors, such as a high burden of chronic and rare disease cases, along with technological advancements in high-throughput technologies for data generation and computational tools like AI for data analysis, are boosting multiomics research. Also, this government is widely supporting investments in R&D in drug discovery and development, with innovative techniques fueling the market expansion.

In the U.S., a rising focus on the development of personalized medicine and targeted therapies is impacting the multiomics in drug discovery market. Moreover, the regulatory framework, such as the USFDA, is encouraging novel drug discovery and advancements in technologies used in genomic, proteomics, and metabolomics.

One major expanding country in North America is Canada, which is also boosting multiomics in the drug discovery market by accelerating development in healthcare infrastructure, R&D approaches. Also, they have acquired innovations in computational operations to enhance bioinformatics and ultimate market growth by data analysis and interpretation.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Upcoming Years

Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period. Especially countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are majorly investing in biotechnology, and research & development is fueling the overall market growth. Along with this, governments in ASAP are supporting innovations and public health awareness in growing personalized treatment and critical conditions.

China is a major growth-experiencing country involved in the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in the multiomics in drug discovery market. This helps in the study of large datasets, increasing the identification of drug targets and anticipating treatment results. Furthermore, China is widely investing in biotechnology research, including genomics and proteomics are expanding the market.

The rising instances of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders in India are accelerating demand for novel drugs with more efficacy and safety characteristics. Along with this, the Indian government is boosting awareness in the public for the adoption of effective and safe treatment with robust healthcare facilities in private and public hospitals.

The Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation Analysis

By omics type analysis

The genomics segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment is driven by growing advancements like NGS, CRISPR-Cas9, and data analysis. Besides this, reduced novel technologies expenditure and rising availability of genomic and other omics data are propelling demand for multiomics approaches.

Whereas the metabolomics segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034. Metabolomics allows insights into disease mechanisms by uncovering metabolic disturbances and vulnerabilities. Also, in drug identification and validation by examining alterations in metabolite levels assists in efficacy assessment of drug candidates.

By product & service analysis

The consumables segment held the largest revenue share of the multiomics in drug discovery market in 2024. Consumables, including reagents, assay kits, and chips, are necessary in sample preparation and analysis of multiomics studies. This segment is impelled by the rising demand for high-throughput data generation, the need for reliable and precise results in experiments, and the expansion of personalized medicine.

On the other hand, the software segment is expected to register rapid growth in the predicted period. Primarily, numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in drug target detection, biomarker discovery, with other processes, fueling demand for robust software solutions. As well as increasing innovative technologies such as NGS, mass spectrometry, and single-cell analysis with AI algorithms, demanding strong software applications.

By application analysis

The target discovery and validation segment was dominant in the multiomics in drug discovery market in 2024. Around the globe rising need for highly effective and safe therapeutics, and multiomics data supports in identification of biomarkers that estimate a patient's response to a particular drug, to discover robust, effective, and minimal side effects, used in targeted diseases like cancer, genetic disorders, and boost this segment.

The precision medicine development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. Growing cost-effective innovative technologies in genomics like NGS, CRISPR, and other areas of techniques are accelerating the development of precision medicine based on individual patients' data. Also, increasing demand for target-specific drugs in cancer, autoimmune conditions, and other issues is propelling demand for precision medicine.

By end-user analysis

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the biggest revenue share of the multiomics in drug discovery market in 2024. This segment is driven by growing investments in the R&D department for drug discovery and development, along with these companies assisting in streamlining the drug discovery process and enhancing drug candidates' properties, as multiomics plays a significant role.

On the other hand, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. Mainly, CROs are offering advanced knowledge and technical capabilities in multiomics techniques, which are important for detecting complex diseases and producing targeted therapies. Also, outsourcing to CROs affordable than infrastructure and maintenance in-house capabilities, particularly for small-scale biotech companies and academic institutions.

Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market Companies:

• BD

• PerkinElmer, Inc

• QIAGEN

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bruker

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc

• Shimadzu Corporation

• BGI Genomics

• Danaher (Beckman Coulter)

Different Companies' Latest Update

Company Latest Update Purpose BD (January 2024) Collaboration with Hamilton To Standardize Single-Cell Multiomics Experiments by using robotics Bruker Corporation (August 2024) Planned investment in NovAliX, a preclinical CRO With a focus on enabling new paradigms in leveraging biophysical methods for drug discovery Thermo Fisher Scientific (June 2025) Announced a joint research partnership with Xcell Biosciences To advance the Next Generation of Cell Therapies Beckman Coulter (April 2025) Launched the OptiMATE Gradient Maker To automate the process of density gradient ultracentrifugation (DGUC)

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In April 2025, the Department of Health of Abu Dhabi (DoH) partnered with GSK to introduce a multi-omics research institute to develop early-stage discovery research in the UAE.

• In April 2025, Signios Biosciences, a science-first biotechnology company at the forefront of multiomics and AI-powered bioinformatics, announced the launch of its advanced multiomics platform to empower the prospect of precision medicine and drug discovery.

• In January 2025, Enhanc3D Genomics, a developer of 3D genomics technology, launched a suite of integrated multi-omics solutions to escalate and optimize the accuracy of drug discovery.

• In October 2024, MEDiC Life Sciences, a leading functional genomics startup in Silicon Valley, received a $5M strategic investment from LG and Hanmi Pharmaceutical to enable the adoption of its novel cancer biomarker discovery technology.

Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

By Omics Type

• Genomics

• Transcriptomics

• Proteomics

• Metabolomics

• Epigenomics

• Lipidomics

By Product & Service

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Target Discovery & Validation

• Biomarker Identification

• Drug Repurposing

• Toxicology Studies

• Clinical Trials Optimization

• Precision Medicine Development

By End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Healthcare Providers

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

