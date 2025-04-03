Morris & Dickson Announces Expansion of Third-Party Logistics Services with Acquisition of Presa Solutions

Advanced 3PL solutions bolster M&D as strategic partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers





SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morris & Dickson Inc., a pharmaceutical wholesale and specialty distributor, announced today the acquisition of Presa Solutions, a leading virtual third-party logistics (3PL) company for pharmaceutical manufacturers. This purchase will extend Morris & Dickson’s current service offering for pharmaceutical manufacturer customers with the addition of a 3PL platform that will combine Presa Solutions’ groundbreaking order-to-cash platform with Morris & Dickson’s proven fulfillment and logistics solution.

“This strategic acquisition helps Morris & Dickson to bring an integrated supply chain solution to our pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Many of our emerging biotech partners are looking for an alternative to the traditional ‘Big 3’ distributors. This acquisition reinforces Morris & Dickson’s commitment to treat each of our pharmaceutical and biotech customers as a Tier 1 partner,” said Layne Martin, SVP/GM of Specialty at Morris & Dickson. “Presa Solutions brings valuable expertise and a manufacturer-centric model, which complements our existing logistics capabilities and further solidifies our position across both the full-line wholesale and the specialty distribution market.”

Established less than two years ago by industry veterans Omar Agado and Travis David, Presa Solutions introduced a disruptive “virtual 3PL” model to 3PL services. The virtual 3PL model provides manufacturer customers with a flexible back-end support mechanism which includes order management, invoicing and collections, financial reporting, contracting and chargeback processing services. Presa also supports manufacturers with unique and complex supply chain models via its flash title distribution offering. This solution gives pharmaceutical and biotech partners the opportunity to better manage their capital investments and operational costs and maintain focus on getting essential therapies to patients quickly and efficiently.

“The Morris & Dickson team is the right fit with Presa Solutions,” said Agado. “Both companies are founded on similar principles with the independence and nimbleness to efficiently make the right investments to support manufacturers in a new way. Like us, Morris & Dickson maintains its primary focus on putting the patient first, and we are honored to join the Morris & Dickson family as PresaMD.”

“M&D has made significant investments over the past three years, including national licensure across all 50 states and the build-out of a dedicated specialty fulfillment center,” said Jody Hatcher, Morris & Dickson’s CEO. “This acquisition comes at the right time as we prepare for our next phase of growth, including the development of a new national distribution center scheduled to open in early 2026.”

Now operating as PresaMD, a Morris & Dickson company, Agado and David will join the M&D management team and continue to lead the 3PL services.

About Morris & Dickson

Morris & Dickson is the industry’s largest independent full-line wholesale pharmaceutical distributor with a singular focus of reliable, next-day delivery of drugs and related products to health systems, independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and alternative care facilities across the U.S. Doing business the right way since 1841, Morris & Dickson continues to grow to meet customers’ needs with over 30,000 SKUs of pharmaceutical and healthcare products found in our state-of-the-art, 12-acre automated distribution center, located in Louisiana. For more information, please visit https://www.morrisdickson.com.

