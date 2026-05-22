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MIMEDX to Participate in Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

May 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026 in Minneapolis, MN. Investors interested in meeting with senior management may contact their Craig-Hallum representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


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