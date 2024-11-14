Milken Institute SPARC Announces New Funding Programs, Reports, Collaborations to Advance Biomedical Research

SPARC scientific advisors guide more than $70 million, release open resources and announce new data advancing progress in underfunded medical research fields

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Milken Institute Science Philanthropy Accelerator for Research and Collaboration (SPARC) announced key resources and philanthropic capital to reshape scientific research fields and advance better diagnostics and treatments at the annual Future of Health Summit.





Over the last two months, SPARC has worked with philanthropic partners to guide the strategic deployment of nearly $70 million toward neglected research fields, issue four open-access research reports, and convene major collaboratives to enable focused collaboration and scale.

Guiding Large-scale Science Initiatives

Research Funding Updates

Expanding Funder Collaboratives for Science:

In addition to BD2, several funder collaboratives are bringing high-impact donors together to learn from and with each other, coordinate their activities to address known gaps and reduce redundancies, and hopefully, attract other funding to scale progress.

Veterans Community Initiative: The Milken Institute, in partnership with the Tullman Family Office and The Duchossois Family Foundation, launched the Veterans Community Initiative,

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Funders: During the Future of Health Summit, SPARC convened philanthropists investing in FTD and related neurodegenerative disorders to learn from each other and continue building a trusted community that is creating actionable ideas to move the needle on FTD.

“Progress in any scientific field is the work of many, and the tools needed are many,” said Cara Altimus, PhD, managing director of SPARC. “Strategic biomedical philanthropy is about putting the pieces together with strategic infusions of capital to create the right tools and intentional funding. This is the path to a better future with better diagnostic tools, effective treatments, and equitable outcomes.”

