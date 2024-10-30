Medical Coding Market to hit US$ 41.19 Billion in 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical coding market is estimated to be valued at USD 21.66 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 41.19 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Growing healthcare IT industry and rise in expenditure on healthcare drives market growth. Growth in geriatric population globally also drives growth of medical coding market.

Market Trends

Adoption of artificial intelligence is a key trend driving market growth. Market competitors focus on developing AI-based automated coding tools and platforms. This helps to achieve faster and accurate coding. Another trend gaining traction is cloud-based solutions which provide coding services virtually.

Adoption of clinical documentation improvement programs is also one of the emerging trends in the market.

Medical Coding Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $21.66 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $41.19 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Classification System, By Component, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players • Increasing Investments by Key Market Players Restraints & Challenges • Shortage of Skilled Coders • High Dependence on Manual Coding Methods

Market Opportunities

The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) segment is expected to dominate medical coding market in 2024. It is designed to promote international comparability in the collection, processing, classification, and presentation of these statistics.

The Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) segment is expected to dominate market during the forecast period. HCPCS is used to code medical procedures and services like ambulatory payment classifications and national codes.

Key Market Takeaways

The global medical coding market is anticipated to witness CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is due to rising healthcare expenditure and expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally.

On the basis of classification system, the international classification of diseases (ICD) segment is expected to hold a dominant position.

On the basis of component, in-house segment holds the largest market share. This is due to lower costs compared to outsourcing.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position and account for over 35% of the global market share. This is due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies.

Competitor Insights

Oracle Corporation, Optum, Inc.

Athenahealth, Nuance Communication Inc.

The Coding Network, Optum Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Aviacode Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Medical Record Associates, LLC.

STARTEK

Recent Developments

In May 2023, CodaMetrix announced the expansion of its multi-speciality autonomous medical coding platform. It includes bedside professional coding.

In December 2023, Professional Medical Billers Association announced the launch of Certified AI Medical Coder (CAIMC).

In February 2024, KAID Health announced the launch of Patient Risk Identification & Data Extraction application.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Classification System:

International Classification of Diseases (ICD)



Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS)

By Component:

In-House



Outsourced

By End User:

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

