Medical Care Technologies Demonstrates Broad Monetization Power Across AI Vision, Software Development and Digital Platforms (OTC Pink:MDCE)

From Mobile Apps and Enterprise Web Solutions to AI Authentication and Auction Software - MDCE Continues Building Revenue Streams While Advancing Core Medical Imaging Technologies

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today highlighted the expanding commercial reach of its technology portfolio, underscoring the Company's ability to generate revenue across multiple software and AI vision verticals while continuing development of its medical-grade imaging applications.

MDCE's diversified approach spans mobile applications, custom web development, AI vision software, and backend logistics solutions for corporate clients. At the same time, the Company continues rigorous testing and training of its AI models supporting the MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta and MDCE Wound Monitor mobile applications.

Key operating metrics illustrate the breadth of current activity:

Snapshot Recipes , the Company's AI-powered mobile cooking companion app, is approaching 1,000 users .

Infinite Auctions , built on MDCE-developed auction software, has served nearly $25M in lifetime sales

Real Game Used, the Company's AI vision-assisted authentication platform, has authenticated more than $35 million in sports and entertainment memorabilia.

"We are generating real revenue from the practical application of our technology across several distinct markets," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Our ability to develop and deploy mobile apps, web platforms, AI vision systems, and backend logistics software positions MDCE as a flexible technology provider. While we remain focused on advancing our medical imaging tools, we continue to expand the commercial footprint of our existing platforms and explore partnership and brand acquisition opportunities."

Medical Care Technologies maintains an active development pipeline and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and potential brand acquisitions that align with its technology capabilities. The Company remains committed to a diversified model that balances ongoing AI model training with revenue-generating software solutions.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company also owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, which provide complementary revenue-generating operations. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

About Infinite Auctions Infinite Auctions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in premium sports memorabilia auctions through its innovative online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Real Game Used Real Game Used is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. specializing in AI-enhanced photo match authentication for sports and entertainment memorabilia. Visit: https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

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