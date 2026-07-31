Mdxhealth to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 13

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, August 13, 2026, at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET
IRVINE, California – July 30, 2026 (GlobeNewswire) – Mdxhealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
|Title:
|Mdxhealth Presents Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast
|Date:
|August 13, 2026
|Time:
|4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
|Conference Call Dial-in Details:
United States: 1-833-309-3473
Belgium: 0800 72 519
United Kingdom: 0808 101 1183
|Conference ID:
|MDX2Q26
|Webcast:
|https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1768432&tp_key=e5dee9dbef
The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.
About Mdxhealth
Mdxhealth is a leading precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests, based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular technologies, assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.
For more information:
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
John Fraunces, Managing Director
Tel: +1 917 355 2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com