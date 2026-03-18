MCI Capital Markets and AxialBridge to Deliver Integrated De-Risking and Capital Access Platform for Life Science Companies

AxialBridge will help derisk life science clients seeking capital by ensuring the science, clinical strategy, regulatory pathway, and system integration are credible, defensible, and execution-ready.

will help derisk life science clients seeking capital by ensuring the are credible, defensible, and execution-ready. MCI Capital Markets will expand the potential investment universe by bridging the technical narrative to the broader investment community. MCI will work with the sell-side and buy-side to connect life science companies to new sources of capital.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - MCI Capital Markets (""), an award-winning team that empowers companies to confidently navigate the capital markets, today announced its partnership with AxialBridge, a global team that boosts the velocity to market for new therapeutic and diagnostic technologies (the ""). The Partnership aims tofor Biotech, Medtech, and Pharma companies transitioning from technical validation through regulatory approval to institutional capital."The first 10 years of my career were spent in biomedical research and diagnostic medicine. Ever since, I have looked for ways to blend my background in biomedical sciences with MCI's award-winning success in the capital markets," said Tom McMillan, CEO and Founder of MCI Capital Markets. "This partnership, which evolved from a discussion over coffee last summer, is an opportunity to resolve the immense challenges facing today's life science companies with the combined skill sets of our teams."Life science companies face growing disruption to the regulatory approval process and access to capital. Precipitous changes to the regulatory regimes in certain jurisdictions are forcing them to look for alternative pathways to market that are stable, predictable, and scalable. At the same time, these life science companies need greater access to investment that will require building bridges to the broader investment community."The geopolitical and regulatory challenges impacting life science companies operating in certain jurisdictions threaten the predictability and scalability that investors require," said Jaspreet Grewal, CEO and Founder of AxialBridge. "We are looking forward to teaming up with MCI to make complex science investable."AxialBridge and MCI have partnered to provide their clients with a fully integrated de-risking and capital-access platform:The MCI – AxialBridge partnership will provide a single, coordinated pathway from bench to bedside to balance sheet.As part of the partnership, Jaspreet Grewal, in addition to her ongoing role as CEO and Founder of AxialBridge, will join MCI to lead its life science practice to promote the Partnership's cross collaborations. She is an accomplished clinician-researcher turned venture partner, strategic consultant and board director with nearly 20 years of experience in the healthcare and life science industries. Ms. Grewal completed her medical training at Georgetown University’s School of Medicine (Ophthalmology), Medical Glaucoma and Cornea training at Yale University, Executive Certificate in Public Health at Harvard University, and Executive MBA at the London School of Economics and Political Science. As Chief Executive and Founder of AxialBridge, Jaspreet has built the company into a global life sciences advisory firm supporting a variety of stakeholders along the biotech and life sciences value chain.Market Climber Inc., doing business as MCI Capital Markets, empowers management teams to confidently navigate the complex challenges they face in the capital markets. MCI has successfully resolved or defended multiple activist campaigns, initiated dramatic valuation turnarounds, supported more than $5.7 billion in corporate actions, and received numerous accolades including IR Impact's award for Best Investor Relations. Across every exchange in North America, MCI has helped drive capital market success for companies across a wide range of industries including: aerospace, agriculture, biotechnology, energy, energy services, health, industrials, infrastructure, insurance, mining, pharma, software, solid state technology, utilities, and more. For more information on MCI, please visit its website atContact: Tom McMillan BSc, MBA, CEO and Founder, 1 (800) 880-6491,Founded in early 2020, AxialBridge is passionate about changing the health paradigm from traditional pharmaceuticals, by supporting the movement towards the adoption of precision medicine focused on unmet current and future medical needs of people globally. AxialBridge is dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutics, devices and digital health platforms by providing a more targeted and customised approach including strategic services from Phase I strategic advisory support up to commercialization, including reimbursement & market access strategies. For more information on AxialBridge, please visit its website atContact: Jaspreet Grewal, CEO and Founder,To view the source version of this press release, please visit