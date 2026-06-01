Massive Bio Partners with TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance and Navigating Trials to Expand Cancer Patients’ Access to Clinical Trials

AI-powered trial matching now available through two trusted cancer advocacy and navigation platforms

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a global precision oncology company, today announced a new partnership with TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance (TOUCH BBCA), a breast cancer patient advocacy organization, and Navigating Trials, a clinical trial navigation platform serving patients across all cancer types. Through this collaboration, Massive Bio's AI-powered trial matching will be made available directly within both organizations' digital platforms, giving their patient communities a seamless, no-cost pathway to personalized clinical trial options.

TOUCH BBCA supports breast cancer patients through education, advocacy, and access to resources. Navigating Trials extends the reach of clinical research to patients across all cancer indications, helping individuals find and navigate trial opportunities that match their specific situation. Both organizations provide 24/7 navigation with navigators who have lived experience with the disease state. Together, the two organizations form a connected network that meets patients where they already are.

Through this partnership, patients visiting either platform will be able to submit their information and receive personalized clinical trial matches powered by Massive Bio's SYNERGY-AI platform. Navigating Trials' team of navigators will follow up directly to guide each patient through the next steps, at no cost to the patient.

“Too many patients who are actively looking for clinical trials never find the right match because the connection between patient communities and the clinical research ecosystem is still too fragmented. Partnering with organizations like TOUCH BBCA and Navigating Trials is exactly how we bridge that gap. These are platforms patients already trust, and embedding our matching capability directly into those experiences means we can reach people at the moment they need it most.”

— Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer, Massive Bio

“Partnerships like this are central to how Massive Bio scales its impact. We are building a network of trusted patient-facing organizations that share our commitment to making clinical trial access equitable and efficient. Adding TOUCH BBCA and Navigating Trials to that network strengthens our reach at a critical time, and we look forward to seeing this translate into real trial enrollment for patients who may not have had this pathway before.”

— Toygun Rauf Onaran, CFO, Massive Bio

“The reality that Black communities continue to face disproportionate mortality rates across most cancers is unacceptable. Our partnership with Massive Bio combines data-driven insights with real-time navigation to break down the systemic barriers in clinical participation. Together, we are ensuring that medical research finally reflects, respects, and serves the communities carrying the heaviest disease burdens.”

— Ricki Fairley, CEO and Co-Founder, TOUCH BBCA

Massive Bio serves patients across 17 markets and has facilitated more than 19,000 clinical trial matches to date. The company’s AI platform is backed by a peer-reviewed prospective study published in ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, demonstrating four times faster trial matching with measurable accuracy across 3,804 real-world cancer patients.

TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance serves patients across the US, providing clinical trial matching for breast cancer via their highly successful platform, WhenWeTrial.org, where 35,000 patients have searched for a clinical trial. (touchbbca.org)

Navigating Trials, was launched in February 2026 as a specialized clinical trial diversity powerhouse. The company provides the only end-to-end recruitment, navigation, and retention services dedicated to closing the gap between medical innovation and those who carry the burden of disease. (navtrials.com)

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society’s independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

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Massive Bio

Mert Turkkan

Marketing Director

mturkkan@massivebio.com