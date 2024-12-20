Marea Therapeutics Expands Management Team and Board of Directors

Rebecca Juliano appointed as chief development officer and Max Zeiberg as senior vice president, corporate development

Robert A. Harrington appointed to serve on board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardiometabolic diseases, today announced additions to its management team and board of directors.





“Momentum continues to build at Marea as we advance our lead program, MAR001, through clinical development,” said Josh Lehrer, M.D., M.Phil., FACC, chief executive officer of Marea. “We are pleased to welcome Rebecca and Max to our leadership team and Robert to our board of directors. Their collective experience and expertise will be important as Marea enters its next phase of growth.”

Rebecca Juliano, Ph.D., Appointed as Chief Development Officer

Dr. Juliano has been in lipid-related research for more than 25 years and brings to Marea industry leadership experience across clinical program design, execution and communication.

Most recently, Dr. Juliano served as chief operating officer at a stealth biotech startup, where she shaped teams and clinical programs for cardiovascular and rare disease indications. Prior to that, she led the clinical and related teams at Amarin Pharma, which were responsible for the cardiovascular outcomes trial REDUCE-IT, which received global approvals, led to changes in at least 15 global clinical guidelines, and received numerous accolades such as being named a top clinical trial by AHA, ACC and NEJM.

Dr. Juliano began her industry career at Reliant Pharmaceuticals with the launch of Lovaza, and she has served multiple leadership and transitional consulting roles across her career.

Prior to joining industry, Dr. Juliano was an AHA fellow at Weill Cornell Medical Center. She holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University and earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Max Zeiberg Appointed as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Mr. Zeiberg most recently served as vice president, business development at Sana Biotechnology and at Graphite Bio, where he led partnering, strategic planning, and contributed to Graphite’s Series B and IPO financings. Prior to that, Mr. Zeiberg held roles of increasing responsibility on the corporate development team at Gilead Sciences, culminating as head of virology partnering and M&A. During his time at Gilead, he successfully led numerous strategic transactions to build the company’s pipeline. Mr. Zeiberg began his career advising life science companies on commercial strategy and pipeline prioritization as a management consultant with ZS Associates.

Mr. Zeiberg holds a B.S. in biomedical engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Robert A. Harrington, M.D., Appointed to Board of Directors

Dr. Harrington is a cardiologist and serves as the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. His research areas of focus include evaluating antithrombotic therapies to treat acute ischemic heart disease and to minimize the acute complications of percutaneous coronary procedures, and trying to better understand and improve upon the methodology of clinical research, including the use of technologies to facilitate the conduct of clinical trials.

Dr. Harrington was the Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at Stanford University for more than 10 years. He previously served as the Richard Stack Distinguished Professor and the director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University, where he completed his fellowship in general and interventional cardiology.

Dr. Harrington holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the College of the Holy Cross and an M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine. He served as chief resident during his residency in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s lead program, MAR001, is in Phase 2 clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for cardiovascular disease. Marea is led by a dynamic team of scientists and company builders with deep know-how and experience in cardiometabolic diseases, human genetics and adipocyte biology. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts



Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com