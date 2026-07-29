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MannKind to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2026

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), today announced that the Company will report second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

MannKind’s management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call will be accessible via a link on MannKind’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available in the same location within 24 hours following the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Miranda
(617) 921-5461
Email: ir@mnkd.com

Media Relations
Christie Iacangelo
(818) 292-3500
Email: media@mnkd.com

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