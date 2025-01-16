Macrophage Marker Market Size to Hit USD 398.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

According to the new report, the Macrophage Marker Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 256.2 million 2023 to US$ 398.2 million by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period, by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Dynamics:

Rising investments in research and development of immunology drives market growth. For instance, according to the report of World Health Organization, global expenditure on health research and development increased from US$178 billion in 2016 to US$240 billion in 2020.

Moreover, rising demand for disease specific treatment globally is also expected to aid in market growth. With increasing chronic and infectious disease burden, demand for effective diagnosis and treatment is increasing which requires exhaustive research in immunology and marker specific treatment developments. This factor will significantly drive the macrophage marker market growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of macrophage markers in cancer treatment is an important trend that is driving market growth. Macrophages are critical components of the tumor microenvironment and can influence cancer initiation, progression, and metastasis. Several macrophage markers such as CD163, CD204 are under research for their potential role in various types of cancers, which will further boost the adoption of these markers in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in the near future.

Another trend is growing product launches catering to applications across research and clinical diagnostics. For example, in 2023, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launched new reagents MAC387 and MAC387 BRIGHT in immunophenotyping flow cytometry to help identify distinct macrophage populations.

Macrophage Marker Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 US$ 256.2 Million Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 398.2 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Marker Type, By Application, By Disease Area, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Increasing Research in Immunology Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Technological Advancements Personalized Medicine Approach Restraints & Challenges Complexity of Macrophage Heterogeneity Lack of Specificity and Sensitivity Limited Availability of Validated Antibodies Standardization and Reproducibility Issues

Market Opportunities

The research use segment accounts for over 30% of the total macrophage marker market share and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Macrophage markers play a crucial role in performing various functional assays related to macrophage characterization, activation, and polarization in research laboratories. These assays aid researchers in better understanding macrophage functioning and roles in various disease conditions.

Macrophage markers for a major share of the market. Macrophage markers find increasing application in disease diagnosis and drug development processes. CD68 and CD163 markers help diagnose various infectious and inflammatory diseases. Biopharmaceutical companies extensively use markers like CD11b, CD14, and CD64 during preclinical drug testing and evaluation phases involving macrophage modulation.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global macrophage marker market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This is due to rising R&D investments in immunotherapy and increasing adoption of biomarker-based disease diagnosis.

On the basis of marker type, the CD68 segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to its widespread use in detecting macrophages across various disease types and research applications.

By application, the research use segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to extensive use of macrophage markers in immunology and cancer research.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of leading market players and availability of advanced diagnostic technologies.

Key players operating in the macrophage marker market include

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

BD Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novus Biologicals, LLC

R&D Systems, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. declared that it has agreed to buy The Binding Site Group, a leading specialist diagnostics company worldwide. The acquisition will also assist the company in expanding its product line among laboratory professionals and clinicians around the world.

