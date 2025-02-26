Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 71.30 Bn by 2034

is calculated at USD 35.37 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 71.30 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2025 to 2034.

According to Precedence Research, the

The demand for personalized medicines has increased, boosting the market. Advances in immunotherapy treatments and the adoption of monoclonal antibodies are leading the market expansion.





Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Key Takeaways

🔹 North America accounted for the highest market share of 31% in 2024.

🔹 The targeted therapy segment held the major market share of 50% in 2024.

🔹 The non-small cell lung cancer segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

🔹 The hospital pharmacies segment recorded the significant share in 2024.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Potential

The lung cancer therapeutics market has witnessed transforming approaches to advancements in target therapies and diagnosis treatment solutions. The increased demand for personalized medicines has driven efforts in lung cancer therapeutics. The lung cancer prevalence is rising due to the high rate of smoking & tobacco and aging populations. Advancements in immunotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, and precision medicines are emerging in this market.

Government and regulatory initiatives in research and development and collaborative approaches between biopharmaceutical companies, research, and academic institutes are leveraging access to cutting-edge therapeutic options and technologies. Additionally, ongoing advantages efforts in combination therapies are improving efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes.

AI Integration and its Efforts in Lung Cancer Therapeutics

From early detection and monitoring to providing personalized medicines to improve patient outcomes, Artificial intelligence is a game-changing tool for the lung cancer therapeutics market. It plays a crucial role in the advancements of lung cancer therapeutics by improving diagnosis, treatments, and patient outcomes. Early detection and diagnosis are the major factors contributing to the adoption rate of AI implementation in cancer landscapes. Ongoing innovation in AI measurements will bring novel approaches to lung cancer therapeutics.

AI integration has proven its advantages in driving areas for cancer, including identification of biomarkers, tumor cell detections, next-generation sequencing, and immunotherapies. Furthermore, AI integration in screening technology for early cancer diagnosis is the major transformer of the industry. AI can reduce radiation dose and maintain an optimal image quality to improve screening technology efficiency in trending lung cancer therapeutic settings.

🔹In February 2025, the FDA granted Serial CTRS, an AI-powered prognostic tool, as a breakthrough device designation used to classify patients with NSCLC into high- and low-risk mortality categories.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends

Developments of Novel Therapies

Ongoing developments of novel therapies and advancing existing therapies such as immunotherapies, target therapies, radiation therapy, and photodynamic therapies are trending in the global lung cancer therapeutics market. These developments are enabling more effective therapies to detect target cancer cells and provide advanced diagnosis. Growing biopharmaceutical industries and investments in research & development are enabling the development of novel therapies to robust the market growth.

Research and Development Investments

The increasing prevalence of lung cancer incidence is drawing government and regulatory focus and investments in R&D for innovation and development of novel therapeutic solutions. Government investments in healthcare infrastructure and funding for research institutes are supporting the developments. The growing demand for personalized medicines is driving significant approaches in R&D investments. Additionally, ongoing developments of novel medical diagnostic tools and advanced technologies are fueling the market.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 32.72 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 35.37 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 71.30 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 8.10% Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Therapy, Lung Cancer Type, Distribution Channel, Drug Class, Type of Molecule, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

U.S. Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 15.83 billion by 2034

The U.S. lung cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 6.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 15.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global lung cancer therapeutics market because of the growing prevalence of lung cancer and the adoption of advanced diagnosis and treatment options. The presence of major pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies allows access to advanced technologies. Additionally, the region's well-established R&D infrastructure leverages innovations and the development of cutting-edge diagnosis solutions and advanced technologies.

The United States dominated the regional market due to high cancer prevalence, the presence of key biopharmaceutical companies, and government initiatives in R&D. Government and regulatory initiatives and funding for lung cancer research and developments are the prior reasons behind countries' market settings.

🔹In January 2025, The CDMRP at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) anticipated the FY25 Defense Appropriations Act to provide funding for the Lung Cancer Research Program (LCRP) to support innovative, high-impact lung cancer research.

Asia Pacific will host the fastest-growing lung cancer therapeutics market in the forecast period due to growing government investments in research & development, expanding biopharmaceutical companies, and establishments of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Rapidly growing population, high rate of smoking, aging population, and increased emphasis on enhancing awareness are the key factors contributing to regional market success.

China is leading the regional market with countries' broad investment in research and development for oncology, growing availability of disposable income, rising prevalence of lung cancer, and government emphasis on increasing awareness of the importance of cancer treatments. Japan is the second largest country leading the Asian lung cancer therapeutics market with increased adoption of advanced treatment solutions, including immunotherapies and targeted therapies.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis

Therapy Analysis

The targeted therapy segment dominated the lung cancer therapeutics market in 2024. This growth is driven by increased demand for targeted therapies among lung cancer patients. Target therapies can treat cancer cells with minimal side effects, making them effective for lung cancer therapeutics.

Growing expansion of healthcare expenditure enabling availability of target therapies. Additionally, the rising adoption of advanced gene therapies and developments of novel target therapies are fueling the segment growth.

🔹In January 2025, Amstutz’s Swiss biotech Molecular Partners collaborated with Orano Med to introduce Radio-DARPins, a new radiopharmaceutical in clinics in 2025, and evaluate a lead-212-based candidate to treat neuroendocrine tumors and small cell lung cancers.

The immunotherapy segment will expand rapidly in the forecast period due to the rising adoption of immunotherapy due to its effectiveness and ability to reduce side effects. Immunotherapy is gaining popularity among lung cancer therapeutics due to its ability to identify cancer cells and reduce their progression in the body. The ability of immunotherapy to provide tailored treatment approaches is driving personalized medicine approaches.

Lung Cancer Type Analysis

The non-small cell lung cancer segment accounted for the biggest market share in 2024 due to increased non-small cell lung cancer prevalence. The high smoking & tobacco rates, changing lifestyle, and air pollution are driving a surge in non-small cell lung cancer prevalence. Advancements in treatment solutions and investments in research and development are leveraging segment growth.

However, the small cell lung cancer segment is anticipated grow considerably forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing smoking prevalence and increasing incidence of lung cancers. Advancements in research and developments, such as immunotherapies and target therapies, are contributing to the segment expansion. Additionally, increased demand for personalized medicines for small cell lung cancers is driving the market.

🔹In May 2024, MDELLTRA received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its IMDELLTRA, a first-in-class immunotherapy designed for the treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

Type of Molecule Analysis

The small molecules segment dominated the market in 2024. Small molecules enable target therapies with more efficacy and minimize the side effects of treatments. The ability of small molecules to target specific molecule mechanisms makes them popular for drug development. The rising demand for personalized medicines is driving the utilization of small molecules for lung cancer treatments.

The biologics segment will expand rapidly in the forecast period. The segment growth is anticipated due to increased utilization of monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies. Biologics enhances the efficiency of target therapies by targeting specific molecular mechanisms. Advancements in biological therapies are enabling high survival rates of advanced-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Distribution Channel Analysis

The hospital pharmacies segment led the market in 2024. The increased lung cancer prevalence and patient hospitalizations are the major factors that influence hospital pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies provide a wide range of treatment options, and consumer trust in hospital pharmacies makes them popular in the high purchase of medications.

On the other hand, the online pharmacies segment will witness the fastest growth due to the increased preference of people to purchase online medicines. The increased utilization of digitalization and easy access and availability of medicines in online pharmacies are boosting the purchase rate. Consumers continuously seek convenient and high-speed purchases, which makes online pharmacies ideal among consumers.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Key Companies

🔹AstraZeneca

🔹BoehringerIngelheim

🔹Abbvie, Inc.

🔹Mylan N.V.

🔹GSK plc

🔹Novartis AG

🔹Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

🔹Sanofi

🔹Pfizer Inc.

🔹Bayer AG

🔹Eli Lilly and Company

🔹Merck & Co., Inc.

Latest Global News

🔹In February 2025, Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, and other participants discussed lung cancer NGS testing and EGFR treatment strategies during a Case-Based Roundtable® live event. The discussion covered NGS testing practices and the rationale behind their approaches.

🔹In January 2025, Researchers from POSTECH and Kyungpook National developed a new inhalable therapeutic delivery system for lung cancer by leveraging mucoadhesive protein nanoparticles inspired by the adhesive properties of marine mussels.

🔹In January 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced positive topline results of its Phase 3 MARIPOSA study, evaluating RYBREVANT® plus LAZCLUZE™ as a first-line therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions (ex19del) or L858R substitution mutations.

🔹In January 2025, the European Commission (EC) approved Johnson & Johnson’s marketing authorization for Lazcluze in combination with Rybrevant for first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations (1).

The research report categorizes the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Therapy

🔹 Radiation Therapy

• External Beam

• Internal Beam

• Systemic

🔹Targeted Therapy

• Bevacizumab

• Dabrafenib/Trametinib

• Erlotinib Hydrochloride

• Osimertinib

• Others

🔹Immunotherapy

• Durvalumab

• Nivolumab

• Atezolizumab

• Pembrolizumab

🔹Chemotherapy

🔹 Others

By Lung Cancer Type

🔹 Small Cell Lung Cancer

🔹 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

🔹 Lung Carcinoid Tumor

By Type of Molecule

🔹Small molecules

🔹Biologics

By Distribution Channel

🔹 Hospital Pharmacies

🔹 Retail Pharmacies

🔹Online Pharmacies

By Regions

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

