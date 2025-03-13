Lumicera Secures Purchase Agreement for Stelara® Biosimilar, Delivering Major Cost Savings

The leading cost-plus specialty pharmacy will offer direct access to ustekinumab-aekn, reducing plan sponsor costs by up to $336,000 per patient per year and generating $120 million annualized client savings

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumicera Health Services announced today it has secured a purchase agreement with Anda, Inc., an independent wholly owned subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., for a lower-priced biosimilar version of Stelara® (ustekinumab). Stelara ranks as one of the most expensive prescription drugs on the market. Under this agreement, Lumicera’s discounted net acquisition cost for the unbranded biosimilar (ustekinumab-aekn) is estimated to generate $120 million in annualized savings for clients. These savings will be accessed immediately through Lumicera’s pass-through, acquisition cost-plus model, not delayed through a rebated model. Plan sponsors will save between $112,000 and $336,000 per patient per year compared to the annual per-patient cost of the reference product.





A wholly owned subsidiary of Navitus Health Solutions, which offers a transparent, 100% pass-through pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solution, Lumicera is one of the few cost-plus pharmacies in the industry and is unique in its sole focus on specialty medications and cost transparency. As drug prices continue to skyrocket, Lumicera is committed to keeping medication costs as low as possible, ensuring people can afford the critical treatments they need. Through this purchase agreement, Lumicera’s health system clients and PBMs can access this product at a significant discount. Navitus will remove Stelara from formulary on July 1, 2025.

Stelara, the brand name of the drug ustekinumab, is a popular treatment for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. The FDA defines a biosimilar as a biological product that is highly similar to an FDA-approved brand-name biologic drug (known as the reference product) used in the prevention or treatment of disease. An approved biosimilar is expected to treat illnesses with no clinically meaningful differences as the reference product.

“Medications such as Stelara have revolutionized treatment for complex inflammatory conditions such as Crohn’s disease and plaque psoriasis. However, they’ve also contributed significantly to drug spend for employers and patients. Lumicera is committed to making medications more affordable for the people who need them, and this partnership is one more example,” said Sharon Faust, PharmD, MBA, CSP, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Navitus Health Solutions. “By leveraging this agreement, we can offer the Stelara biosimilar at a breakthrough price and can minimize patient disruption through Lumicera’s superior transition support model.”

Lumicera delivers exceptional patient care through a high-touch, personalized approach. This empowers patients with education, personalized guidance, and ongoing assistance throughout their treatment journey. Lumicera prioritizes affordability and access to specialty medications by negotiating the best pricing and directly counseling patients for improved adherence.

Lumicera is expected to begin dispensing ustekinumab-aekn July 1, 2025.

About Lumicera Health Services

Lumicera Health Services, a leading specialty pharmacy solutions provider, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Navitus Health Solutions, which is owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation. Founded in 2014, Lumicera is committed to improving specialty pharmacy care, one patient at a time, through educational, clinical, financial and service excellence. This is achieved by bringing clinicians closer to patients and driving positive outcomes through innovative practices and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.lumicera.com.

About Navitus Health Solutions

Navitus Health Solutions is a pioneering pharmacy solutions provider that first launched a transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) to pass through 100% of negotiated drug rebates and discounts to health plans and plan sponsors. The Navitus PBM is an alternative to traditional PBMs which divert rebates and discounts for profit. It leads the way in driving meaningful cost savings to help make medications more affordable. Now, more than 20 years after its founding, the organization delivers a range of solutions through portfolio brands including Navitus, Lumicera, and Archimedes. Owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, Navitus Health Solutions serves over 18 million members across 800 clients, including public and private sector employers, unions, health plans, and health systems. For more information, please visit www.navitus.com.

Contacts



For questions and media inquiries, contact Navitus@aircoverpr.com