LucyRx Expands Access to Essential Medications for Patients with Cancer and Complex Conditions with Integrated Specialty Care Delivery Network

Research shows patients benefit from pharmacist support at their point of care

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cancer--LucyRx, a next-generation pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), announced the expansion of its network of specialty pharmacies. LucyRx’s Integrated Specialty Care Delivery Network now includes more than 130 accredited specialty pharmacies across the country which improves access to life-saving medications for critically and chronically ill patients. Building on a recent announcement to increase reimbursement for pharmacies in “pharmacy deserts,” these initiatives remove barriers to care, ensure faster medication delivery, and strengthen support for those managing complex conditions.





LucyRx’s approach reduces treatment delays and promotes coordinated pharmacy care for patients with complex conditions. Patients seeing their physician and receiving other care may access on-site specialty pharmacies, a benefit shown to improve adherence, symptom management and overall patient outcomes. The nation’s most esteemed health centers, including Northwestern Medicine Specialty Pharmacy, Boston Children’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Penn Medicine, and City of Hope, are included in the network.

“Some patients don’t have time to wait,” said David Blair, CEO of LucyRx. “Every day matters when starting treatment, and delays impact survival rates and quality of life. Our vast pharmacy network is designed to ensure that no patient faces unnecessary hurdles in getting the care they need.”

Specialty pharmacies provide therapeutic medications for patients with a variety of illnesses, including:

Cancer : Including breast cancer, lung cancer, and hematologic malignancies.

: Including breast cancer, lung cancer, and hematologic malignancies. Autoimmune Diseases : Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease.

: Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease. Rare Diseases : The network supports treatments for rare and orphan diseases.

: The network supports treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Chronic Conditions: Diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory conditions.

LucyRx’s expanded pharmacy network highlights the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated care for patients with even the most complex health needs.

Studies show that cancer patients receiving medications through integrated specialty pharmacies experience fewer emergency room visits, lower rates of treatment disruption and better symptom control, leading to improved health outcomes and quality of life. By ensuring timely access to essential medications, LucyRx is removing unnecessary barriers that delay care.

About LucyRx

LucyRx is an independent, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) redefining prescription care. Fueled by innovation and decades of leadership experience, LucyRx delivers better outcomes through its integrated specialty network, formulary marketplace, and next-day home delivery solutions. Powered by its proprietary AI platform, LucyIQ™, the company provides real-time insights that support evidence-based clinical decisions, clear pricing, and exceptional service from U.S.-based pharmacy technicians. Partnering with more than 60,000 pharmacies, LucyRx serves over 1,200 clients nationwide.

This is prescription care, brilliantly reimagined.

Learn more at LucyRx.com.

