Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Glucocorticoid Antibody Drug Conjugate LFD-200 to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases at EULAR 2025

About Lifordi
Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is leading the way in leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company's lead ADC, LFD-200, has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein (VISTA). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery platform to other diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture to support initial clinical data, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com.
Contacts:
Theresa McNeely
tmcneely@lifordi.com
Source: Lifordi
