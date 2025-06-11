Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Glucocorticoid Antibody Drug Conjugate LFD-200 to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases at EULAR 2025

Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented preclinical data on its lead program for LFD-200, an ADC delivering a potent glucocorticoid (GC) directly to immune cells. Results of multiple in vitro and in vivo studies in mice and in non-human primates (NHPs) demonstrated that LFD-200 achieves targeted and sustained delivery of its GC payload to immune cells, resulting in efficacy without systemic toxicity. These data were presented at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) meeting in Barcelona.

About Lifordi

Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is leading the way in leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company's lead ADC, LFD-200, has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein (VISTA). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery platform to other diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture to support initial clinical data, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com.

