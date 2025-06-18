Lenalidomide Drug Market to Reach USD 22.04 Bn by 2032 with A Growth Rate of 6.6% – Report by Coherent Market Insights

is estimated to be valued at USD 14.08 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.04 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 to 2032.

The lenalidomide drug market is projected to experience steady growth over the forecast period. This positive trend is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer conditions such as multiple myeloma across global populations, as well as the expanding approval of lenalidomide for the treatment of additional cancer indications. These factors are expected to significantly boost demand for the drug in the coming years.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global

Global Lenalidomide Drug Market Key Takeaways

Based on application, multiple myeloma segment is projected to account for more than two-fifths of the global lenalidomide drug market share in 2025.

Based on application, multiple myeloma segment is projected to account for more than two-fifths of the global lenalidomide drug market share in 2025.

By strength, 25 mg category will likely dominate the industry, holding a share of 36.3% in 2025.

Hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to account for a market revenue of around USD 5.11 Bn by 2025.

North America lenalidomide drug market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.23 Bn in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest lenalidomide drug market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to become a hotbed for industry players during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Hematological Cancers Spearheading Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest lenalidomide drug market research report outlines key factors driving market growth. Rising prevalence of hematological malignancies is one such prominent growth driver.

There is a surge in hematological cancers like multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) globally. According to the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the incidence rates for multiple myeloma are projected to increase significantly through 2030.

This upward trend in hematological malignancies is expected to fuel demand for lenalidomide drugs during the assessment period. Lenalidomide is widely used to treat multiple myeloma, smoldering myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Lenalidomide has demonstrated strong efficacy, particularly in the treatment of multiple myeloma. As a result, it is widely used as part of standard therapy in multiple myeloma management.

High Cost and Alternative Therapies Restraining Market Growth

Despite a positive growth trajectory, some factors are expected to limit growth of the lenalidomide drug market. These include high cost of lenalidomide and growing adoption of alternative cancer treatments.

Lenalidomide is quite expensive, deterring many patients across low- and middle-income nations from opting for this cancer treatment. This is expected to reduce overall lenalidomide drug market demand during the forecast period.

Emergence of more targeted options like CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies are revolutionizing the multiple myeloma treatment landscape. Their growing adoption is expected to limit the lenalidomide drug market growth.

Expanding Clinical Applications of Lenalidomide to Create New Growth Prospects

Ongoing research is investigating the use of lenalidomide in a broader range of indications beyond multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), including non-Hodgkin lymphoma. These expanding clinical applications are anticipated to open new growth avenues for manufacturers of lenalidomide-based therapies.

Impact of AI on the Lenalidomide Drug Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually making its way into the lenalidomide drug market. It helps companies streamline drug development as well as enhance clinical trial efficiency and improve patient outcome prediction.

AI-powered tools help pharmaceutical companies accelerate research by identifying potential biomarkers and optimizing dosage regimens. They also facilitate real-time monitoring of patient responses and adverse effects, supporting more personalized treatment approaches.

Leading lenalidomide drug companies are embracing this trend by using advanced technologies like AI. For instance, in November 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb and Tempus partnered to leverage Tempus’ AI-driven precision medicine platform to enhance oncology clinical trials.

Emerging Lenalidomide Drug Market Trends

Growing adoption of combination therapies is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Lenalidomide is being widely used in combination with other therapies like dexamethasone and bortezomib to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient care.

Rising popularity of generic lenalidomide drugs is anticipated to boost the overall lenalidomide drug market value during the forecast period. These generic versions are significantly increasing the affordability and accessibility of lenalidomide.

Expanding regulatory approvals for lenalidomide across a broad range of hematological cancers are expected to create new growth opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. It is being approved by FDA and EMA for different indications beyond multiple myeloma.

Analyst’s View

“The future lenalidomide drug market outlook appears optimistic, owing to increasing incidence of hematological cancers, rising diagnostic rates, and advancements in combination therapies,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Lenalidomide Drug Market

Event Description and Impact Generic Lenalidomide Flooding the Market Description : Multiple generic versions of Lenalidomide (initially launched by Natco Pharma, Teva, and others) have now widely penetrated markets in the U.S., Europe, and APAC. Impact: This has significantly improved affordability and patient access to treatment for multiple myeloma and related conditions. Shift in Treatment Guidelines for Multiple Myeloma (2024 Updates) Description: ESMO and NCCN guidelines have updated protocols favoring combination regimens (e.g., Lenalidomide + Daratumumab + Dexamethasone). Impact: These recommendations ensure continued demand for Lenalidomide as a key therapeutic agent despite increasing competition from generics. Ongoing Clinical Trials Exploring New Indications Description : Trials evaluating Lenalidomide for non-oncology indications (e.g., lupus, amyloidosis) and new oncology combinations are gaining momentum. Impact : Positive trial results could expand Lenalidomide's market applications.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in lenalidomide drug market report:

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Apotex Inc.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Cipla Inc.

- NATCO Pharma Limited

- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

- Viatris Inc.

- Sandoz Group AG

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Lotus

- Zydus Group

- Aurobindo Pharma

Key Developments

In February 2025, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for lenalidomide capsules in 2.5 mg, 10 mg, 5 mg, 20 mg, and 15mg from the U.S. FDA.

In March 2025, Biocon Pharma Limited received U.S. FDA approvals for Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets.

In February 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited received final approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic lenalidomide capsules in strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg.

