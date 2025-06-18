Lenalidomide Drug Market to Reach USD 22.04 Bn by 2032 with A Growth Rate of 6.6% – Report by Coherent Market Insights

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6750
Global Lenalidomide Drug Market Key Takeaways
According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global lenalidomide drug market size is expected to total USD 14.08 Bn in 2025 and USD 22.04 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.6%.
Based on application, multiple myeloma segment is projected to account for more than two-fifths of the global lenalidomide drug market share in 2025.
By strength, 25 mg category will likely dominate the industry, holding a share of 36.3% in 2025.
Hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to account for a market revenue of around USD 5.11 Bn by 2025.
North America lenalidomide drug market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.23 Bn in 2025.
As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest lenalidomide drug market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to become a hotbed for industry players during the forecast period.
Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6750
Rising Incidence of Hematological Cancers Spearheading Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest lenalidomide drug market research report outlines key factors driving market growth. Rising prevalence of hematological malignancies is one such prominent growth driver.
There is a surge in hematological cancers like multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) globally. According to the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the incidence rates for multiple myeloma are projected to increase significantly through 2030.
This upward trend in hematological malignancies is expected to fuel demand for lenalidomide drugs during the assessment period. Lenalidomide is widely used to treat multiple myeloma, smoldering myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
Lenalidomide has demonstrated strong efficacy, particularly in the treatment of multiple myeloma. As a result, it is widely used as part of standard therapy in multiple myeloma management.
High Cost and Alternative Therapies Restraining Market Growth
Despite a positive growth trajectory, some factors are expected to limit growth of the lenalidomide drug market. These include high cost of lenalidomide and growing adoption of alternative cancer treatments.
Lenalidomide is quite expensive, deterring many patients across low- and middle-income nations from opting for this cancer treatment. This is expected to reduce overall lenalidomide drug market demand during the forecast period.
Emergence of more targeted options like CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies are revolutionizing the multiple myeloma treatment landscape. Their growing adoption is expected to limit the lenalidomide drug market growth.
Also Read: Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Expanding Clinical Applications of Lenalidomide to Create New Growth Prospects
Ongoing research is investigating the use of lenalidomide in a broader range of indications beyond multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), including non-Hodgkin lymphoma. These expanding clinical applications are anticipated to open new growth avenues for manufacturers of lenalidomide-based therapies.
Impact of AI on the Lenalidomide Drug Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually making its way into the lenalidomide drug market. It helps companies streamline drug development as well as enhance clinical trial efficiency and improve patient outcome prediction.
AI-powered tools help pharmaceutical companies accelerate research by identifying potential biomarkers and optimizing dosage regimens. They also facilitate real-time monitoring of patient responses and adverse effects, supporting more personalized treatment approaches.
Leading lenalidomide drug companies are embracing this trend by using advanced technologies like AI. For instance, in November 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb and Tempus partnered to leverage Tempus’ AI-driven precision medicine platform to enhance oncology clinical trials.
Emerging Lenalidomide Drug Market Trends
Growing adoption of combination therapies is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Lenalidomide is being widely used in combination with other therapies like dexamethasone and bortezomib to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient care.
Rising popularity of generic lenalidomide drugs is anticipated to boost the overall lenalidomide drug market value during the forecast period. These generic versions are significantly increasing the affordability and accessibility of lenalidomide.
Expanding regulatory approvals for lenalidomide across a broad range of hematological cancers are expected to create new growth opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. It is being approved by FDA and EMA for different indications beyond multiple myeloma.
Also Read: T-Cell Lymphoma Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032
Analyst’s View
“The future lenalidomide drug market outlook appears optimistic, owing to increasing incidence of hematological cancers, rising diagnostic rates, and advancements in combination therapies,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Lenalidomide Drug Market
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Generic Lenalidomide Flooding the Market
|
|
Shift in Treatment Guidelines for Multiple Myeloma (2024 Updates)
|
|
Ongoing Clinical Trials Exploring New Indications
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in lenalidomide drug market report:
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Apotex Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Cipla Inc.
- NATCO Pharma Limited
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
- Sandoz Group AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Lotus
- Zydus Group
- Aurobindo Pharma
Key Developments
In February 2025, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for lenalidomide capsules in 2.5 mg, 10 mg, 5 mg, 20 mg, and 15mg from the U.S. FDA.
In March 2025, Biocon Pharma Limited received U.S. FDA approvals for Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets.
In February 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited received final approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic lenalidomide capsules in strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg.
Get Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6750
Market Segmentation
Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)
- Emergency Care Services
- Surgical Services
- Intensive Care Units (ICU)
- Diagnostic Services
- Rehabilitation Services
- Medical Imaging Services
- Others
Patient Type Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)
- Adult Patients
- Pediatric Patients
- Geriatric Patients
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Orthopedics
- Oncology
- Respiratory Care
- Gastroenterology
- Trauma and Burn Injuries
- Others
Ownership Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)
- Public Hospitals
- Private Hospitals
- Non-profit Hospitals
Length of Stay Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)
- Short-Term Stay
- Medium-Term Stay
- Long-Term Acute Care
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Tn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
Also Read: Fanconi Anemia Drug Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report (2025-2032)
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: + 12524771362
UK: +442039578553
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
For Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter