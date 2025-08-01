Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Size Expected to Hit USD 248.12 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global large and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 80.75 billion in 2024, grows to USD 90.34 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 248.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2025 to 2034.
The large and small-scale bioprocessing market is expanding because this bioprocessing is significant to manufacturing progressive biotherapies and products for public use. Bioprocess provides many advantages, from vaccines, cell therapies, and biofuels to food. Due to its consequences and potential outcomes, bioprocessing has become one of the main fields of biotechnology in the world.
Small-scale bioprocessing use in food production, waste management, research and development, and other applications includes biofuel production, biosensors, and single-use systems, while large-scale bioprocessing use is in vaccine production, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial fermentation, Stem Cell therapies, renewable energy sources, and other applications.
Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Highlights:
• North America dominated the global large and small-scale bioprocessing market, accounting for the largest share in 2024.
• Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.
• By scale, the industrial scale segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.
• By scale, the small-scale segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.
• By workflow, the downstream processing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.
• By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to register strong growth in the market during the predicted timeframe.
• By product, the bioreactors/ fermenters segment held the biggest market share in 2024.
• By product, the cell culture products segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.
• By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue share in 2024.
• By application, the specialty industrial chemicals segment is expected to register significant growth in the market during the predicted timeframe.
• By use type, the multi-use segment generated the highest market revenue share in 2024.
• By use type, the single-use segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.
• By mode, the in-house segment captured the highest market share in 2024.
• By mode, the outsourced segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
The large and small-scale bioprocessing market is expanding due to bioprocessing is the creation of valuable products through the use of a living thing, frequently cells or cell components, viruses, or an entire organism. Finish products, anything from biofuels produced from algae, or antibiotics formed from mold, like penicillin. Bioprocessing hardware integrates an extensive range of gear for specific capacities and applications. The stages of bioprocessing comprise media preparation, selection of biocatalyst and its optimisation, volume production, downstream processing, and purification.
How are Recent Advancements in Bioprocessing Promoting the Growth of the Market?
Recent advancements in automated bioprocessing offer many advantages to the biopharmaceutical sector, including better process control, improved product quality, lower variability, augmented throughput and effectiveness, and cost savings. The application of automation in bioprocessing has revolutionized the industry, enabled real-time control of the manufacturing process and improved product quality.
This results in enhanced process control and optimization, lowering the challenges of deviations and enhancing product quality. Automation platforms offer a comprehensive solution for electronic reports and audit trails, offering upstream (USP) or downstream bioprocessing (DSP) process engineers increasing access to process automation and data analysis, which drives the growth of the market.
What are Latest Trends of the Market
⬥︎ In February 2025, Union Budget 2025 catalyses next-generation startups with novel funds. BIRAC welcomes the government’s visionary move to expand the Fund of Funds (FFS) to Rs 20,000 crore. This initiative significantly improves access to capital for startups, driving revolution and entrepreneurship across different sectors, including biotechnology.
⬥︎ In August 2024, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) launched the BioE3 Policy aimed at advancing high-performance biomanufacturing. This initiative focuses on innovation through integrated research and scale-up support, bridging the gap between discovery and commercialization. Key components of the program include Bio-Foundry, Bio-Enabler Hubs such as Bio-Artificial Intelligence Hubs for innovation and Biomanufacturing Hubs for scaling operations.
Growing Trends of Outsourcing: Market’s Largest Potential
The increasing trend of outsourcing biomanufacturing processes is gaining traction. Biopharmaceutical companies are advancing the expertise of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to modernize production, lowering expenses, and increasing quality. This shift is reforming the inexpensive landscape of the large and small-scale bioprocessing market.
Outsourcing enables a business enterprise to focus on the actions that are more significant to it. Worldwide outsourcing allows for to location of freelancers or contractors from a global pool with more dedicated skills and abilities than can be found domestically.
⬥︎ For Instance, In May 2025, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Inozyme Pharma, Inc. announced that BioMarin has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inozyme for $4.00 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of approximately $270 million. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval, successful completion of a tender offer, and other customary closing conditions.
Report Scope of Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 90.34 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 248.12 Billion
|
Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034
|
CAGR of 11.88%
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025-2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Scale, Workflow, Product, Application, Use Type, Mode, Region
|
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
|
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|
Key Companies Profiled
|
Avantor, Inc, Bio-Process Group, Bio-Synthesis, Inc., BPC Instruments AB, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD, CerCell A/S, Corning Inc., Danaher (Cytiva), Distek, Inc., Entegris, Eppendorf AG,ExcellGene SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Getinge AB, KUHNER AG, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., Repligen Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Univercells Technologies
Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing
Market Segmentation Analysis: By Scale Analysis: The industrial scale segment dominates in
the cell
and gene therapy contract research organization market, as
bioprocessing lowers the carbon footprint of production and helps reduce
pollution. This allows for high-yield production. The applications of
microorganisms in bioprocessing mean that large quantities of products can be
produced in a limited period. This is due to microorganisms reproducing
quickly, permitting the production of large quantities of product in a short
period. On the other hand, the small-scale segment is
expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as it lowers the
expenses is another key advantage attracting bioprocessing industries to
single-use solutions. Compared to outdated equipment, single-use solutions are
cheaper and simpler to install, lowering initial capital investment. This
bioprocessing system surges the productivity of manufacturing processes as a
result of reducing expenses and complexity of automation and removal of the
requirement for changeover cleaning/validation between consecutive operations. By Workflow Analysis: The downstream
processing segment dominated the market in 2024, as this processing
comprises the separation and purification by means of centrifugation,
chromatography, and filtration of the cells generated throughout the downstream
bioprocessing step. Downstream processing often regulates the economic
probability of the procedure. The first operation is cell separation, which is
done through cross-flow microfiltration. On the other hand, the fermentation segment
is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast
period, as it provides an accurate and controlled environment for the growth of
microorganisms that are used to manufacture food ingredients such as vinegar,
casein, yeast, and other fermented dairy and protein products, or ice cream.
The manufacturing of sources of substitute plant-based, protein animal protein
alternatives for plant-based foods, additions, and alternative egg white and
meat products is also possible using this process. By Product Analysis: The bioreactors/ fermenters segment dominated
the market in 2024, as it allows large-scale cultivation with close-fitting
environmental control, enhancing yields and consistency. They bridge the gap
from lab bench to manufacturing production by making conditions that are
problematic to attain in basic shake flasks or petri dishes. Bioreactors offer
a closed, sterile system, lowering contamination challenges and enabling cells
to be grown for longer periods or to advanced densities than in open cultures. On the other hand, the cell culture
products segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during
the forecast period, as cell culture is one of the significant tools used in
cellular and molecular biology, offering excellent model systems for reviewing
the usual physiology and biochemistry of cells, the effects of medicines and
poisonous compounds on the cells, and mutagenesis and carcinogenesis. It is
also used in drug screening and development, and large-scale manufacturing of
biological compounds. By Application Analysis: The biopharmaceuticals
segment dominated the market in 2024, as this process is a quickly developing
landscape that is reforming the way biopharmaceuticals are produced, promising
enhanced efficiency, reduced expenses, and faster approval for life-saving
medicines. Bioprocessing plays a significant role in the advancement and
production of advanced pharmaceuticals, with vaccines, monoclonal antibodies,
and gene therapies providing safer and more efficient treatments for a broad
range of diseases. On the other hand, the specialty industrial
chemicals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during
the forecast period, as bioprocesses need mild reaction conditions, are more
specific and efficient, and produce renewable by-products. The advancement of
recombinant DNA
technology has prolonged and extended the potential of bioprocesses. By Use-Type Analysis: The multi-use segment generated the highest
market revenue share in 2024, as the use of recyclable equipment in
biopharmaceutical engineering. These procedures include equipment such as
stainless-steel bioreactors and media preparation systems that are cleaned and
sterilized between batches to produce different products, providing advantages
in scalability and cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, the single-use segment
is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast
period, extensive adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies. The
advantages include reduced challenges of cross-contamination, improved
flexibility in scaling production, and faster setup times. The rise in demand
for single-use systems (SUS) and devices is transforming the production of
vaccines and biologics. By Mode Analysis: The in-house segment generated the highest
market revenue share in 2024, as this manufacturing allows to do product
development to be done as rapidly and as economically as possible because
consumers have control over it. Thus, in-house strategies can be serious for
CGT entrants and drug developers that intend to become an entirely integrated
organization. On the other hand, the outsourced segment
is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast
period, as outsourcing processes are emerging as an opportunity for businesses
to optimize their operations, lower costs, and improve overall efficiency. By Regional Insights Which Region Dominated the Large and
Small-scale Bioprocessing Market in 2024? North America dominated the large and
small-scale bioprocessing market in 2024, due to the growing application of AI
and machine learning in bioprocessing is enhancing process optimization,
prognostic maintenance, and quality control. These technologies are allowing
more intelligent and adaptive manufacturing processes, hypothetically leading
to noteworthy improvements in efficacy and product quality. The US strategies for regulating
biotechnology vary from those characteristically embraced in the region. North
America with an estimated 2,840 to 6,653 active firms, which is increasing
demand for the bioprocessing market. ⬥︎ For Instance, In April 2025,
BioProcess360 Partners announced the formation of ChromaGenix, a new
biotechnology company focused on advancing downstream purification technologies
for emerging biotherapeutics. The company has been formed through the transfer
of intellectual property, core assets, and scientific personnel from LigaTrap
Technologies, LLC, a platform technology company originally spun out of North
Carolina State University (NC State). In the United States, there were 2,435
biotechnologies in the US businesses as of 2024, a rise of 3.0% from 2023.
California and Massachusetts are hubs for the most biotech firms in the US,
which drives the growth of the market. Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing
in the Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market? In Asia Pacific, increasing government
support for biotechnology R&D, rising demand for biologics, and rising
applications of biotech in personalized medicine, particularly in the
healthcare sector. Growing private funding and increasing government grants in
the region support biotech companies in adapting to technological advancements,
which contributes to the growth of the market. ⬥︎ For Instance, In July 2025, Asahi
Kasei Life Science, a division of diversified global manufacturer Asahi Kasei,
announced plans to construct a new spinning plant for its Planova virus removal
filters in Nobeoka City, Miyazaki, Japan. The new facility will be the
company’s fourth spinning plant for hollow-fiber cellulose membrane filters. Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing
Market Companies: • Bio-Synthesis, Inc. • CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD • CerCell A/S • Corning Inc. • Danaher (Cytiva) • Entegris • Eppendorf AG • ExcellGene SA • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd • Getinge AB • KUHNER AG • Lonza • Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. • Merck KGaA • PBS Biotech, Inc. • Repligen Corporation • Saint-Gobain • Sartorius AG • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. • Univercells Technologies What is Going Around the Globe? ⬥︎ In May 2025, DuPont expanded its
bioprocessing portfolio with the launch of DuPont AmberChrom TQ1 chromatography
resin for the purification of oligonucleotides and peptides in support of a
wide range of biopharma applications. ⬥︎ In June 2025, Ecolab Life Sciences
launched its novel Purolite AP+50 affinity chromatography resin at the
Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention. The new
resin can optimize operations during the antibody manufacturing process. ⬥︎ In January 2025, Repligen Corporation, a life
sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, announced the
commercial launch of its CTech SoloVPE PLUS System, the most advanced UV-based
Variable Pathlength Technology system now available to biopharmaceutical
manufacturers. The SoloVPE PLUS System is engineered to offer unparalleled
accuracy, speed, and ease-of-use for at-line ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis)
concentration measurement in complex biological production workflows, from
process development scale through cGMP manufacturing. ⬥︎ In April 2025, Culture
Biosciences, headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., announced
the launch of Stratyx 250, which the company said in a press release is the
first mobile, cloud-integrated bioreactor that is designed to provide biotech
companies with simultaneous flexibility, automation, and remote process
control. You can place an order or ask any
Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the large and small-scale bioprocessing market. By Scale • Industrial Scale (Over 50,000 Litres) • Small Scale (Less Than 50,000 Litres) By Workflow • Downstream Processing • Fermentation • Upstream Processing By Product • Bioreactors/Fermenters • Cell Culture Products • Filtration Assemblies • Bioreactors Accessories • Bags & Containers • Others By Application • Biopharmaceuticals • Speciality Industrial Chemicals • Environmental Aids By Use Type • Multi-Use • Single-Use By Mode • In-house • Outsourced By Regional • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Latin America • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the large and small-scale bioprocessing market.
By Scale
• Industrial Scale (Over 50,000 Litres)
• Small Scale (Less Than 50,000 Litres)
By Workflow
• Downstream Processing
• Fermentation
• Upstream Processing
By Product
• Bioreactors/Fermenters
• Cell Culture Products
• Filtration Assemblies
• Bioreactors Accessories
• Bags & Containers
• Others
By Application
• Biopharmaceuticals
• Speciality Industrial Chemicals
• Environmental Aids
By Use Type
• Multi-Use
• Single-Use
By Mode
• In-house
• Outsourced
By Regional
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
