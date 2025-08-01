Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Size Expected to Hit USD 248.12 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global large and small-scale bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 80.75 billion in 2024, grows to USD 90.34 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 248.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.88% from 2025 to 2034.

The large and small-scale bioprocessing market is expanding because this bioprocessing is significant to manufacturing progressive biotherapies and products for public use. Bioprocess provides many advantages, from vaccines, cell therapies, and biofuels to food. Due to its consequences and potential outcomes, bioprocessing has become one of the main fields of biotechnology in the world.

Small-scale bioprocessing use in food production, waste management, research and development, and other applications includes biofuel production, biosensors, and single-use systems, while large-scale bioprocessing use is in vaccine production, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial fermentation, Stem Cell therapies, renewable energy sources, and other applications.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9189

Large and Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the global large and small-scale bioprocessing market, accounting for the largest share in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

• By scale, the industrial scale segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

• By scale, the small-scale segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By workflow, the downstream processing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

• By workflow, the fermentation segment is expected to register strong growth in the market during the predicted timeframe.

• By product, the bioreactors/ fermenters segment held the biggest market share in 2024.

• By product, the cell culture products segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue share in 2024.

• By application, the specialty industrial chemicals segment is expected to register significant growth in the market during the predicted timeframe.

• By use type, the multi-use segment generated the highest market revenue share in 2024.

• By use type, the single-use segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

• By mode, the in-house segment captured the highest market share in 2024.

• By mode, the outsourced segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The large and small-scale bioprocessing market is expanding due to bioprocessing is the creation of valuable products through the use of a living thing, frequently cells or cell components, viruses, or an entire organism. Finish products, anything from biofuels produced from algae, or antibiotics formed from mold, like penicillin. Bioprocessing hardware integrates an extensive range of gear for specific capacities and applications. The stages of bioprocessing comprise media preparation, selection of biocatalyst and its optimisation, volume production, downstream processing, and purification.

How are Recent Advancements in Bioprocessing Promoting the Growth of the Market?

Recent advancements in automated bioprocessing offer many advantages to the biopharmaceutical sector, including better process control, improved product quality, lower variability, augmented throughput and effectiveness, and cost savings. The application of automation in bioprocessing has revolutionized the industry, enabled real-time control of the manufacturing process and improved product quality.

This results in enhanced process control and optimization, lowering the challenges of deviations and enhancing product quality. Automation platforms offer a comprehensive solution for electronic reports and audit trails, offering upstream (USP) or downstream bioprocessing (DSP) process engineers increasing access to process automation and data analysis, which drives the growth of the market.

What are Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In February 2025, Union Budget 2025 catalyses next-generation startups with novel funds. BIRAC welcomes the government’s visionary move to expand the Fund of Funds (FFS) to Rs 20,000 crore. This initiative significantly improves access to capital for startups, driving revolution and entrepreneurship across different sectors, including biotechnology.

⬥︎ In August 2024, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) launched the BioE3 Policy aimed at advancing high-performance biomanufacturing. This initiative focuses on innovation through integrated research and scale-up support, bridging the gap between discovery and commercialization. Key components of the program include Bio-Foundry, Bio-Enabler Hubs such as Bio-Artificial Intelligence Hubs for innovation and Biomanufacturing Hubs for scaling operations.

Growing Trends of Outsourcing: Market’s Largest Potential

The increasing trend of outsourcing biomanufacturing processes is gaining traction. Biopharmaceutical companies are advancing the expertise of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to modernize production, lowering expenses, and increasing quality. This shift is reforming the inexpensive landscape of the large and small-scale bioprocessing market.

Outsourcing enables a business enterprise to focus on the actions that are more significant to it. Worldwide outsourcing allows for to location of freelancers or contractors from a global pool with more dedicated skills and abilities than can be found domestically.

⬥︎ For Instance, In May 2025, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Inozyme Pharma, Inc. announced that BioMarin has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inozyme for $4.00 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of approximately $270 million. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval, successful completion of a tender offer, and other customary closing conditions.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9189

Report Scope of Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 90.34 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 248.12 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 11.88% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Scale, Workflow, Product, Application, Use Type, Mode, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Avantor, Inc, Bio-Process Group, Bio-Synthesis, Inc., BPC Instruments AB, CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD, CerCell A/S, Corning Inc., Danaher (Cytiva), Distek, Inc., Entegris, Eppendorf AG,ExcellGene SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Getinge AB, KUHNER AG, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., Repligen Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Univercells Technologies