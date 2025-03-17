Laplace Interventional Inc. Announces Series C Financing of $22M for its Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Technology

The Series C financing was led by a global strategic investor along with participation from new investors Aphelion Cardeation and Unorthodox Ventures. Existing investors Engage Venture Partners, JWC Venture and Features Capital also participated in the round. Laplace Interventional plans to use the funds raised from this round towards completing their Early Feasibility Study (EFS) and work towards a pivotal study approval.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota based Laplace Interventional, a medical device company developing a transcatheter tricuspid valve technology, announced today that it has completed its Series C financing led by a non-disclosed global strategic investor along with investments from Aphelion Capital, Engage Venture Partners, Unorthodox Ventures, JWC Venture and Features Capital. The company also announced the addition of Ned Scheetz, Founding Managing Partner at Aphelion Capital to its Board of Directors.

Laplace Interventional’s device aims to offer an improvement to the quality of life to patients worldwide diagnosed with Tricuspid Regurgitation (TR). Laplace Interventional is developing a prosthetic valve that is delivered through a minimally invasive procedure not requiring an open-heart surgery and thereby reducing future complications in patients.

“So far we have treated three patients in the Laplace EFS and all were discharged home within 1-2 days and are doing well. This was our first experience with a dedicated transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement platform and we are highly impressed with the intuitive deployment, imaging requirements, and overall ease of use of the Laplace system in a variety of challenging anatomies,” said Dr. Brandon Jones, Interventional Cardiologist and Medical Director of Structural Heart at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon. Laplace has enrolled 22 patients in the United States largely as part of their US EFS Study (and 25 globally) with encouraging results.

“This round of financing marks a significant milestone for the company and further validates our progress over the past few years.” said Ramji Iyer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Laplace Interventional. “We are grateful to our patients, physicians as well as new and existing investors for their continued support and look forward to working towards starting a pivotal trial.” Laplace Interventional plans to use the funds raised from this round towards completing their feasibility study (US EFS and OUS) and work towards a pivotal study.

“Aphelion Cardeation, a venture fund formed to invest in innovative health care products, services and technologies that align with the mission of the American Heart Association, is proud to participate in this round of financing,” said Ned Scheetz with Aphelion Capital. “We are inspired by Laplace’s innovative solution for TR and its potential to transform care for millions of patients worldwide.”

Caution: Laplace Interventional’s device is in its development phase and is NOT approved or cleared by the FDA or any other regulatory body in any region of the world.

