Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Elizabeth Laws, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Global Program Team Leader for KT-621, First-in-Class, Oral STAT6 Degrader

Dr. Laws, former immunology leader at Sanofi, will oversee global development of Kymera’s KT-621 program

KT-621 parallel Phase 2b trials advancing in AD and asthma, with data expected by year-end 2026 and late 2027, respectively; Phase 3 trials in AD planned to initiate by mid-2027

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Laws, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, KT-621 Development Program Leader. Dr. Laws brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical leadership experience spanning R&D strategy, global clinical development, launch readiness, commercialization, and franchise expansion of groundbreaking medicines. In her role, she will lead the strategy and global development of KT-621, the Company’s first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liz to Kymera at a pivotal time for our company and the KT-621 program. With enrollment complete in our Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis, our Phase 2b asthma study ongoing and preparations underway for initiation of registrational studies across multiple indications, Liz’s proven leadership will be essential,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “She brings exceptional experience across immunology clinical development, global franchise strategy and commercialization, including a track record of helping bring blockbuster therapies, such as dupilumab, to patients at scale. I look forward to partnering with her as we work to realize the potential of KT-621 as a paradigm-shifting oral therapy for multiple Type 2 inflammatory diseases.”

“I have spent my career working at the intersection of scientific innovation, development strategy and patient impact, and I see a tremendous opportunity at Kymera to help deliver a new generation of oral immunology medicines,” said Dr. Laws. “Targeted protein degradation has the potential to address critical gaps in the treatment landscape for immunological diseases. I look forward to working with the talented Kymera team to help realize the full potential of these programs for patients around the world.”

Prior to joining Kymera, Dr. Laws served as Senior Vice President, Head of Sanofi Integrated Launch & Commercialization Excellence, where she led enterprise-wide launch and commercialization strategy. Previously, she held multiple senior leadership roles at Sanofi, including Vice President, Head of the Immunology & Inflammation Therapeutic Area, and Vice President, Head of the Dupilumab/Dupixent® Development Program, where she led global development strategy and helped build dupilumab into a global franchise spanning dermatology, respiratory and gastroenterology indications. Earlier in her career, Dr. Laws held leadership roles across R&D operations, strategic planning and alliance management at Sanofi, served as Vice President, Chief of Project Operations at MDS Pharma, and was a consultant in McKinsey & Company’s Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products Practice. She was named one of Endpoints News 2023 Top 20 Women Leading Biopharma R&D. Dr. Laws received a PhD in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and Bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry and Mathematics from Williams College.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

media@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300