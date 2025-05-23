Koning Health Announces Series C Raise Through Strategic Partnership with Sage Tap Poder

NORCROSS, Ga., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health , the commercial-stage medical imaging company behind the revolutionary Vera Scan, announced the launch of its official Series C fundraising round in coordination with Sage Tap Poder SPV . The raise is being conducted as a Rule 506(c) offering under Regulation D and is open exclusively to verified accredited investors.

Koning Health announced the launch of its official Series C fundraising round in coordination with Sage Tap Poder SPV.

Sage Tap Poder's SPV (special purpose vehicle) will directly invest in Koning, supporting the company's next phase of growth as it scales the rollout of the Koning Vera Breast CT (Koning Vera)—the first and only FDA-approved 3D breast imaging system for diagnostic use that delivers high-resolution images without compression or discomfort.

"This Series C round marks a major milestone in our mission to transform breast imaging and empower women with a more accurate, comfortable, and accessible alternative to traditional mammography," said Matthew Stack, CFO of Koning. "Partnering with Sage Tap Poder allows us to bring a broader base of accredited investors into the Koning family at a pivotal time in our commercial expansion."

The funding will accelerate deployment of the Koning Vera in clinics and hospitals across the US, drive reimbursement strategy and adoption among radiologists, and fuel ongoing innovation in 3D imaging technology.

Koning's unique approach replaces the decades-old standard of painful breast compression with a fast, comfortable, and patient-friendly scan that captures a full 360-degree view of breast tissue in 7 seconds per breast—ideal for dense tissue, calcification detection, and routine imaging.

"We're proud to support a company that's redefining women's health through breakthrough imaging technology," said Kirk Honour, Managing Partner at Sage Tap Poder. "This opportunity gives accredited investors the chance to invest in a category-defining medical device company with strong commercial traction and a clear path to scale."

About Koning Health

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT. Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The Koning Vera is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, and intervention by the clinician. For more information, please visit Koning's website .

Accredited investors interested in participating in the offering can contact Kirk Honour at kirk.honour@stpcm.com or 888-558-5228 x803 to learn more about the opportunity.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koning-health-announces-series-c-raise-through-strategic-partnership-with-sage-tap-poder-302463444.html

SOURCE KONING CORPORATION