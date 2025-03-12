Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on KIO-104 for the Treatment of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy at the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), (“Kiora” or the “Company”) announced their abstract of a preclinical study of KIO-104 in a proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) model was accepted for poster presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) meeting in Salt Lake City, UT, May 4-8, 2025. The findings support KIO-104 as a promising therapeutic candidate for both the prevention and treatment of PVR.

The presentation, titled, “KIO-104, a novel small molecule inhibitor of DHODH, effectively prevents proliferative vitreoretinopathy in a rabbit model,” will be presented by Romana Seda-Zehetner, MSc MSc Tox, Kiora’s Director, Preclinical Development. The study evaluated the effect of KIO-104 at multiple dose levels on the reduction of both scar formation and magnitude in an established model of retinal detachment. Clinically, PVR is characterized by scar formation and subsequent retinal detachment. This complication of retinal surgery and/or eye trauma is believed to be driven by abnormal levels of inflammation and proliferation of cells normally involved in retinal tissue repair and can lead to repeated retinal detachments and progressive loss of vision. There are currently no available approved treatment options for PVR.

KIO-104 is a small molecule DHODH inhibitor that works by suppressing T cell division and function. Suppressing T cells in PVR could provide a novel approach to reducing or eliminating inflammation that often leads to scar formation. KIO-104 is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with macular edema, an inflammation driven condition secondary to several conditions including diabetic retinopathy and posterior non-infectious uveitis.

Presentation details:

Presentation #: 218 - A0485

Session Title: Vitreoretinal surgery and retinal detachment I

Date: May 4, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM Mountain Standard Time

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

