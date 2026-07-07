KIFFIK Biomedical Appoints Dr. Mark Vreeke as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran biosensor innovator and technology leader brings decades of experience developing and scaling breakthrough healthcare technologies

KIFFIK Biomedical Inc. ("KIFFIK"), a biotechnology company advancing access to interstitial fluid (ISF) to create new visibility into human biology, today announced that Mark Vreeke, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Dr. Vreeke brings more than three decades of experience developing and scaling biosensor and medical device technologies. He is an inventor with more than one hundred issued U.S. patents and an author whose scientific work has been cited more than 50,000 times. Dr. Vreeke has helped advance innovations spanning biosensors, continuous glucose monitoring, microfluidics, and medical devices.

As an early member of the TheraSense team, Dr. Vreeke helped to pioneer glucose monitoring technology which was ultimately acquired by Abbott. He has since held leadership roles across both established healthcare organizations and emerging technology companies.

"Mark has spent his career helping transform breakthrough ideas into technologies that can make a meaningful impact," said George Cagna, CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "As KIFFIK enters its next phase of development, his leadership will help us expand the capabilities enabled by access to interstitial fluid and create new visibility into human biology, with the potential to provide earlier and greater insight into biological change."

As CTO, Dr. Vreeke will lead KIFFIK's technology strategy, product development, engineering initiatives, and platform advancement efforts. He will work across scientific, clinical, and commercial functions to support the continued development of KIFFIK's K-EXP™ platform and future technology capabilities.

"It is a privilege to join the KIFFIK team at such an important stage of the company's development," said Dr. Vreeke, CTO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "Access to interstitial fluid creates an opportunity for new visibility into human biology and the insights that visibility may enable. I look forward to helping advance the technology and capabilities needed to support that vision."

KIFFIK previously announced that its non-invasive K-EXP™ platform is currently expected to be available in late 2026 for select clinical partner programs designed to expand access to biology through ISF and support new scientific and clinical applications.

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is a biotechnology company developing technology designed to provide non-invasive access to interstitial fluid (ISF). Through its K-EXP™ platform, KIFFIK enables repeat, non-invasive access to ISF, supporting new approaches across biological research, drug development, healthcare technology, and continuous biological monitoring. By expanding biological visibility through ISF, KIFFIK is helping shift biology from delayed downstream snapshots toward repeat measurement over time, providing new insight into the human operating system.

With clinical devices available in the second half of 2026, KIFFIK is selectively advancing partner programs. Organizations interested in early access to the K-EXP™ platform are encouraged to engage. Additional data is available under NDA.

KIFFIK's mission is to expand access to interstitial fluid and create new visibility into human biology, enabling biological insights that have historically been difficult to access through conventional measurement approaches.

For more information, visit www.KIFFIK.com.

Media Contact:

MDL Strategic Communications

Michael Lauer

michael@mdlcomms.com

SOURCE: Kiffik

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire