Kenox Pharmaceuticals Announces Strategic Collaboration with Lactiga to Advance Mucosal-Targeted Immunotherapy

PRINCETON, N.J., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lactiga US, Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to advance the development of novel, groundbreaking, mucosal-targeted Secretory IgA (sIgA) therapies for immunodeficient patients. This partnership is supported by a significant multi-million-dollar STTR grant awarded to Lactiga by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This collaboration will leverage Kenox Pharmaceuticals’ extensive expertise in nasal and inhaled pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. The focus of this joint effort is to accelerate the preclinical development of novel therapies designed to enhance mucosal immunity in individuals with compromised immune systems.

The grant will advance Lactiga’s platform sIgA technology while expanding Kenox’s capabilities in inhaled and intranasal biologic delivery systems.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lactiga and contribute to the development of these potentially life-changing therapies,” said Sitaram Velaga, President and CEO. “This collaboration, combined with the prestigious NIH grant, underscores the immense potential of this innovative approach to address the unmet needs of immunodeficient patients.”

“Immunologists have long sought a nasal sIgA spray to reduce recurrent respiratory infections, especially in compromised individuals – a major unmet medical need costing the healthcare system billions of dollars. Through our partnership with Kenox, we are making a first-in-class intranasal sIgA therapy a reality,” said Rikin Mehta, CEO & Cofounder of Lactiga.

This collaboration marks a major advancement in the development of novel nasal immunotherapies, with the potential to transform the lives of individuals with immunodeficiency.

About Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.:

Established in 2018 and based in the greater Princeton area, NJ, Kenox specializes in pharmaceutical aerosol product development, including soft mist inhalers (SMIs), pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), nebulizers, nasal sprays, and ophthalmic products for both small and biologic molecules. As a contract development organization, Kenox offers extensive expertise in formulation design, compounding, fill-finish, and testing in compliance with compendial monographs.

About Lactiga US, Inc.:

Lactiga is a biotechnology company developing novel mucosal antibodies derived from human breastmilk to improve the lives of vulnerable and compromised populations. The company specializes in secretory IgA (sIgA)-based therapeutics, utilizing proprietary technologies to develop targeted treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases.

