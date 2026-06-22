Karmanos Cancer Institute Reaches Historic Growth Milestone, Positioning Itself as a Leader in Oncology Care Delivery

Unprecedented patient demand reflects a deliberate strategy focused on access, advanced therapies and integrated research

DETROIT, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan and part of McLaren Health Care, celebrated the continued success of a multi-year growth strategy with a major milestone in FY2025, treating 15,754 new cancer cases, the most in its history. The achievement reflects a more than 47% increase in new cases compared to the 10,670 new cases in 2020, representing one of the most significant sustained growth trajectories among National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers nationwide.

"This phenomenal level of growth reflects the strength of our science, the compassion of our care and the growing recognition of Karmanos as a destination for comprehensive cancer treatment," said Boris Pasche, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute. "As we expand our reach, we are intentionally investing in leading oncologists, researchers and advanced technologies so more patients have access to innovative therapies and clinical trials that can make a meaningful difference in outcomes."

Expanding Access Across the State and Beyond



Headquartered in Detroit, Karmanos' 17 locations extend throughout Michigan, improving access to specialized cancer care across the region. Since 2020, several multi-million-dollar investments have added nearly 128,000 square feet of new and expanded clinical space across the Karmanos Cancer Network, serving patients across the state in areas such as Bay City, Clarkston, Flint, Lansing, Mount Pleasant, Petoskey, and Port Huron, among other cities. Karmanos completed a $48 million expansion of the Weisberg Cancer Center in Farmington Hills in 2022, and since then, it has also completed new outpatient centers in Dearborn and Roseville, as well as significant network ambulatory expansions in Clarkston, Flint and Oxford. Patients are also increasingly seeking care from Karmanos from outside Michigan, including patients from 39 states and countries.

Through its Community Outreach and Engagement program, which includes Cancer Action Councils, Research and Advocacy Consortium partnerships, and lay health advisor training, Karmanos brings cancer education, screening and prevention into communities. This approach fosters trust and empowers individuals to become advocates for their health.

Research and Innovation Driving National Impact



Karmanos' growth is grounded in a robust research enterprise, devoting more than $60 million annually to cancer research and ensuring innovation moves seamlessly from bench to bedside. Between 2020 and October 2025, Karmanos opened 609 clinical trials and enrolled more than 2,700 patients in interventional treatment studies, giving patients their best chance against cancer through access to emerging therapies that are often unavailable elsewhere. The Institute continues to advance discoveries in tumor biology, molecular therapies and clinical trials while leading the field in innovation, including:

Recruiting Clinical Expertise That Attracts Patients and Referrals



Nationally recognized clinicians and researchers play a critical role in Karmanos' continued growth. Since 2020, the Institute has reinforced its standing as one of the nation's premier cancer research and treatment organizations by recruiting 43 scientists and clinicians, strengthening its multidisciplinary teams and research leadership. Among them are Dr. Pasche, a world-renowned medical oncologist who has developed innovative new treatments for liver cancer; Wasif Saif, M.D., MBBS, a world-renowned hematologist and oncologist who now leads the Phase I Clinical Trials Multidisciplinary Team; and Azeddine Atfi, Ph.D., the new deputy center director of Research and a globally recognized molecular biologist whose pioneering research focuses on pancreatic cancer and tumor signaling pathways.

Community Connection and Prevention Engages Patients Earlier



Karmanos has improved its engagement with patients at critical decision points in their cancer journey through targeted education and awareness initiatives, including its Second Opinion program, which provides timely access to subspecialized expertise. These efforts help patients better understand their options and access care earlier.

Karmanos' commitment to cancer prevention and early detection extends beyond its clinical walls. Annual Screening Saves Lives events help address gaps in preventive care, while community partnerships such as Pink Out the Park and All-Cancer Awareness Night with the Detroit Tigers reach tens of thousands with education, awareness and survivorship support. These initiatives reflect Karmanos' long-term commitment to reducing the cancer burden across the communities it serves.

Excellence at Scale: Patient Experience and Quality



Karmanos was named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care in 2026 by the Women's Choice Award. Since 2023, Karmanos has been named among the Top Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and earned a five-star rating for nurse communication, a distinction achieved by only 13 hospitals in Michigan.

Together, these results underscore that Karmanos' record-setting growth is not simply a measure of scale, but a reflection of sustained excellence, driven by innovation, access, expertise, and a committed focus on patient experience.

As a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Karmanos continues to draw patients from across Michigan and beyond by combining advanced research, innovative clinical trials and compassionate, patient-centered care. Strategic investments in technology, geographic expansion and top-tier talent have enabled the Institute to meet growing demand while maintaining high standards for quality, safety and patient experience, demonstrating that growth and excellence can advance together.

"We are encouraged by the early success of our multi-year growth initiative, but our focus remains on the work ahead: ensuring that more patients have access to the most advanced therapies, clinical trials and multidisciplinary expertise available," said Brian Gamble, president of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Cancer Network. "This growth is a direct result of investments in our people, technology and our ability to meet patients where they are."

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute



Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute