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Press Releases

Ipsen S.A. publishes its 2026 Half-Year Report (half-year ended 30 June 2026)

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

Ipsen S.A. publishes its 2026 Half-Year Report (half-year ended 30 June 2026)

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