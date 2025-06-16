Integrated DNA Technologies Announces Innovation Roadmap Advances to Infectious Disease Portfolio

Expanded portfolio offerings include first-to-market product launches to support global health challenges

New infectious disease research solutions to be spotlighted at ASM Microbe 2025

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASM--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global genomics leader, is expanding its infectious disease portfolio with new solutions to enhance worldwide research efforts in monitoring infectious disease dynamics, supporting surveillance and accelerating biomarker discovery. As part of its innovation roadmap, focused on enabling academic and medical researchers, health organizations, and the scientific community prepare for ongoing and future global health challenges, IDT has unveiled two new powerful tools: The PrimeTime™ Influenza Kit and PrimeTime Research Pathogen Panels. These differentiated offerings expand upon IDT’s current infectious disease portfolio of qPCR and next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions comprised of stand-alone library preparation, target enrichment and normalization chemistries, as well as connected DNA solutions, to support researchers exploring viral evolution, epidemiological studies, drug resistance mechanisms, drug development research and more.

First to Market: Complete Solution for Influenza Research

Launching at ASM Microbe 2025 is IDT’s PrimeTime Influenza Kit, the first complete qPCR solution of its kind designed specifically to amplify common influenza strains. The kit targets Influenza A, Influenza A (H5N1), Influenza B, and RNase. It includes an internal control for sample quality assessment, a pre-mixed primer and probe set, PrimeTime 4x Broad-Range Master Mix and direct amplification enhancer. This streamlined solution enables researchers to generate high-confidence data for both seasonal and emerging influenza strains.

New Cost-effective Solution to Accelerate Sexual Health and Pathogen Research

IDT is also showcasing its new PrimeTime Research Pathogen Panels, a customizable, high-throughput solution that allows researchers to identify key sequences and mutations across 10 diverse research applications—spanning respiratory, gastrointestinal and sexual health studies—and an 11th category for viral infection research. The mix-and-match format across targets and dyes enables scientists to select from a broad list of targets to maximize cost and time savings. The panels’ flexible assay configuration facilitates rapid, multiplexed detection and characterization of pathogens, with up to 211 available targets including sexually transmitted infections, human papillomavirus, urinary tract infections and more. With seamless integration into existing qPCR workflows, this single-tube offering equips researchers with innovative tools for exploring pathogen dynamics across individual and population-level studies.

“Building on IDT’s storied impact on the global fight against infectious diseases, these new tools reflect the ongoing innovation investments we’re making to empower researchers to stay ahead of current and emerging health challenges,” said Adler Edward, VP, Gene Reading Components at IDT. “By delivering robust, customizable and high-quality solutions, backed by IDT’s trusted technical and scientific expertise, researchers can feel confident in accelerating their discoveries and deepening their understanding of pathogen dynamics in human health.”

To learn more about IDT’s infectious disease innovation roadmap and how these new offerings are shaping the future of virus transmission research, visit IDT at ASM Microbe 2025 at booth #1723. To place an order, click here.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

