Infusion Pump Market Size to worth US$ 16.91 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 16.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global

Increasing demand for pain management drives market growth. Rising incidence of chronic diseases also contributes to market growth. Infusion pumps allow for continuous delivery of medications such as antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain-relieving drugs to patients. This helps in managing various chronic diseases and minimizing pain.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/127

Technological advancements in infusion pump design such as use of portable and wearable pumps boost the market growth.

Market Trends

Adoption of specialty pumps is a key trend driving market growth. This is due to growing incidence of premature births and chronic intestinal conditions. Specialty infusion pumps such as enteral infusion pumps are used to deliver nutrition directly to the gastrointestinal tract.

Another key trend gaining traction is increasing demand for ambulatory infusion pumps. This is due to increasing preference for home healthcare. These pumps allow patients to remain mobile during chemotherapy or antibiotic treatments.

Infusion Pump Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.62 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $16.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Usage, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing burden of chronic disease • Growing geriatric (aging) population Restraints & Challenges • Safety issues and stringent regulations • High cost of infusion pumps

Market Opportunities

Large volume infusion pumps are anticipated to hold the dominant position in the product segment. This is owing to significant usage of these pumps for intravenous fluid administration procedures in hospitals. Large volume infusion pumps provide precise fluid administration. They help hospitals manage patient care more effectively by reducing nursing workload.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/127

The specialty pumps segment will drive the demand for infusion pumps market. These pumps have features like wireless connectivity, intuitive touchscreens and increased mobility. This makes medication delivery more convenient. Fast growing therapeutic areas like oncology and diabetes rely heavily on specialty infusion devices.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global infusion pumps market was valued at US$ 9.62 Bn in 2023. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in infusion therapy delivery systems with enhanced safety features are expected to drive market growth.

On the basis of product, the large volume infusion pumps segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to widespread usage of these devices for intravenous administration in hospitals.

Based on technology, the traditional infusion pumps segment currently dominates the market. However, specialty infusion pumps are likely to witness faster growth.

By usage, the stationary infusion pumps segment holds the largest market share. This is due to high adoption in hospitals.

In terms of application, the oncology segment dominates the market. This is due to growing cancer prevalence globally.

North America is expected to dominate the global market. This is due to strategic developments by key players and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Competitor Insights

- BD

- Fresenius Kabi

- ICU Medical

- Smith’s Medical

- Medtronic

- B. Braun Melsungen.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Mindray announced the launch of Benefusion i series and u series infusion system. These systems feature high precision, adaptive customization, and simplicity.

In March 2022, Shanghai MicroPort Lifesciences Co., Ltd received marketing approvals from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). It independently developed new AutoEx Chemotherapy Infusion Pump.

In November 2020, Baxter received Health Canada marketing authorization for its Novum IQ Infusion Platforms.

In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued clearance for Ivenix Infusion System. The Ivenix Infusion System met the FDA guidelines to address recurring safety problems associated with infusion pumps.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/127

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product:

Large Volume Infusion Pumps



Syringe Infusion Pumps



Insulin Pumps



Enteral Feeding Pumps



Elastomeric Pumps



Implantable Pumps

By Technology:

Traditional



Specialty

By Usage:

Stationary



Ambulatory

By Application:

Oncology



Diabetes



Gastroenterology



Pediatrics and Neonatology



Pain Management



Others

By End User:

Hospitals



Home Healthcare Settings



Nursing Homes



Others

By Geography:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

Find Most Trending Related Reports:

The global home infusion therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.51 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 38.4 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The global digital diabetes management market was valued at US$ 7.60 Bn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 38.55 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The global air pressure therapy market size is expected to reach US$ 6,750 Mn by 2030, from US$ 4,400 Mn in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global micro-pumps market is projected to exhibit substantial growth, increasing from US$ 2.21 Bn in 2023 to an estimated US$ 7.99 Bn by 2031 this growth is anticipated to be driven by a notable CAGR of 17.4% during the period of 2024–2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-650-918-5898

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com