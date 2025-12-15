Incyte Announces Change to its Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the resignation of Hervé Hoppenot from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. As previously announced, Mr. Hoppenot had been serving as an advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board during a planned transition period.

Mr. Hoppenot joined Incyte in 2014 and previously served as Chairman and CEO.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Hervé for his steadfast leadership, vision and guidance throughout his tenure, which helped grow Incyte into a leading, innovative company,” said Julian Baker, Managing Partner of Baker Bros. Advisors LP and Incyte’s Chairman of the Board. “Hervé leaves a lasting impact on the company and its legacy of delivering transformative science and medicines for patients.”

