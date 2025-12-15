SUBSCRIBE
Incyte Announces Change to its Board of Directors

December 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the resignation of Hervé Hoppenot from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. As previously announced, Mr. Hoppenot had been serving as an advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board during a planned transition period.



Mr. Hoppenot joined Incyte in 2014 and previously served as Chairman and CEO.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Hervé for his steadfast leadership, vision and guidance throughout his tenure, which helped grow Incyte into a leading, innovative company,” said Julian Baker, Managing Partner of Baker Bros. Advisors LP and Incyte’s Chairman of the Board. “Hervé leaves a lasting impact on the company and its legacy of delivering transformative science and medicines for patients.”

About Incyte
A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.


Contacts

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

Delaware People
Incyte
