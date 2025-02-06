IncreMedical Therapy Solutions Rebrands as Confluent Health System Solutions to Advance Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Services Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluent Health proudly announces the rebranding of IncreMedical Therapy Solutions to Confluent Health System Solutions. This evolution reflects the commitment to partnering with health systems nationwide to deliver rehabilitation services that improve patient access, streamline operations, and enhance care quality through integrated clinical pathways.

“Our new name reflects our evolution as a company, but our mission remains the same: to stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners in building trusted and thriving rehabilitation departments that integrate seamlessly throughout the care continuum within the health systems,” said Greg Cooper, CEO of Confluent Health System Solutions. “From addressing patient access to re-engineering care pathways for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, we are committed to delivering results that matter to both our partners and their patients.”

With more than 130 sites of care, IncreMedical Therapy Solutions has been a trusted partner to hospitals and health systems across the United States. Now as Confluent Health System Solutions, the company builds on its legacy by connecting to Confluent Health’s nationwide network, offering a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation management services, including tailored clinical program development, facility-based operations, staffing, financial analysis, advanced IT support, and business development strategies. These services are designed to ensure sustainable growth and position rehabilitation departments as key contributors to the health system’s success.

Key advantages of Confluent Health System Solutions include:

Evidence-based rehabilitation programs tailored to health system needs.

Advanced IT solutions for seamless care coordination and patient engagement.

Proven strategies to reduce costs, improve outcomes, produce highly reliable care, and enhance patient satisfaction.

The company collaborates with more than 30 organizations, including academic healthcare systems and accountable care organizations, to tackle common challenges such as patient care gaps, delayed access, and inconsistent care. By leveraging predictive analytics and evidence-based practices, Confluent Health System Solutions enables its partners to deliver high-quality, consistent care across the healthcare continuum.

“We understand the challenges health systems face in balancing quality care with operational demands,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health. “Confluent Health System Solutions is dedicated to creating partnerships that empower health systems to expand their impact and improve the health of their communities. By collaborating with Confluent Health, health systems gain access to a proven model that combines clinical expertise, operational efficiency, and patient-centered innovation.”

To learn more about how Confluent Health System Solutions can transform rehabilitation services, visit confluenthealth.com/confluenthealthsystemsolutions.

About Confluent Health System Solutions

Formerly IncreMedical Therapy Solutions, Confluent Health System Solutions partners with hospitals and health systems nationwide through management services agreements (MSA) and joint ventures. By providing tailored solutions and leveraging advanced technology, the company helps its partners build trusted, profitable rehabilitation departments that are integral to their health systems. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Confluent Health System Solutions positively impacts patients’ lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

