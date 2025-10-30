IN8bio Expands INB-100 Phase 1 Clinical Trial with Addition of The Ohio State University as New Site

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that The Ohio State University has been added as a new clinical site in the ongoing Phase 1 trial of the Company’s INB-100, a donor-derived allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy for patients with leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation.

The addition of this leading academic institution reflects a strong interest in INB-100 and supports the ongoing efforts to accelerate enrollment and complete this Phase 1 trial.

“This trial is an excellent opportunity to explore a strategy aimed at reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease and the risk of relapse following haploidentical stem cell transplant,” said Sarah A. Wall, M.D., Investigator and Assistant Professor in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University. “The increased use of haploidentical donors in the last decade has created more access to potentially life-saving allogeneic transplants for many patients, particularly under-represented groups who are less likely to have fully matched donors. I am incredibly excited to be opening and leading this trial at The James Comprehensive Cancer Center at Ohio State University.”

“We are excited to welcome The Ohio State University as a clinical partner in the INB-100 study,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “With multiple sites actively screening, we look forward to completing the enrollment of the expansion cohort and providing follow-up data next year. INB-100 continues to demonstrate the potential of gamma-delta T cells to improve outcomes and reduce relapse in patients following stem cell transplantation. Multiple patients with complex, high-risk disease continue to demonstrate long-term leukemic remissions with the earliest treated patients now beyond four- and five-years relapse-free.”

The INB-100 trial is being run by Principal Investigator Dr. Joseph P. McGuirk, the Schutte-Speas Professor of Hematology-Oncology, Division Director, Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapeutics, Medical Director, Blood and Marrow Transplant at the Kansas University Cancer Center (KUCC). The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, durability, and anti-leukemic activity of IN8bio’s allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy in the post-transplant setting. The Company has previously presented clinical data demonstrating encouraging long-term survival outcomes relative to real-world historical data, immune reconstitution including expansion and persistence of the allogenic INB-100 gamma-delta T cell therapy up to 1-year post treatment, and absence of severe graft-versus-host disease.

For more information about the study NCT03533816, visit clinicaltrials.gov

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic γδ T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI γδ T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel γδ T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com