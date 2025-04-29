Henry Meds Brings Hormone Replacement Therapies and Personalized Care to Patients Suffering with Menopause and Perimenopause Symptoms

Henry Meds Healthcare Providers Meet Virtually with Each Patient to Understand Individual Patient Needs

Henry Meds to Provide Care Under the North American Menopause Society’s (NAMS) Guidelines for Hormone Replacement Therapy

Average Age of Menopause Onset is 521, with Approximately 6 Thousand Americans Reaching Menopause Every Day2

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HenryMeds--Telehealth company Henry Meds, known for its innovation in telehealth medicine and commitment to patient-centric care, announced today that it will now provide healthcare to patients suffering with symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause.

“Our patients will benefit from our personalized care, expertise, experience, and the growing amounts of scientific data showing a clear benefit from hormone replacement therapy to provide relief from the daily and long-term impacts of menopause and perimenopause,” said Dr. Steven Peacock, Chief Medical Officer, Henry Meds. “As leaders in the telehealth field, Henry Meds healthcare providers meet virtually with each patient to understand their symptoms and concerns, provide complimentary testing if appropriate and help determine the best therapeutic approach for each individual patient.”

For many patients, the decrease in hormone levels caused by perimenopause and menopause lead to symptoms that impact their daily lives and can also lead to long-term health problems. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can offer significant relief from these symptoms.

“It’s not just about the hot-flashes and daily symptoms when hormone production decreases in a patient’s body,” said Ana DeRosales MD, internal medicine and NAMS certified physician. “We know that living with a depletion of estrogen, progesterone and other hormones can lead to long-term health problems, from painful sex and osteoporosis to cardiovascular disease and joint pain. Working with a patient to find the best therapies for menopause and perimenopause through bioidentical therapies including progesterone, estrogen and other hormone replacement therapies is a well-studied and effective way to help patients find relief and long-term health benefits.”

Henry Meds continues to revolutionize healthcare through its telehealth platform and commitment to patient-centric care. Henry Meds healthcare providers offer one-on-one care to patients across therapeutic areas including HRT, weight management, testosterone replacement therapy and erectile dysfunction.

Henry Meds continues its innovative research and development to further empower individuals to access quality healthcare solutions that are both convenient and accessible.

Patients can immediately set an appointment with a Henry Meds healthcare provider to discuss their symptoms and treatment goals by going to https://henrymeds.com/hrt/.

